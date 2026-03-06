Your Growth Didn’t Stall by Accident — You’re Neglecting Your Most Valuable Asset

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Discover the hidden gaps in customer experience that quietly drive your growth downhill.

Learn practical steps to protect and leverage your most valuable asset for lasting results.

If your growth has stalled, your marketing probably isn’t the problem. Your customer experience is.

In boardrooms, leaders obsess over acquisition costs, automation tools and margin optimization. Meanwhile, customers are quietly deciding whether to come back or walk away — often based on a single interaction.

Customer experience isn’t a soft metric or a branding exercise. It’s one of the most durable growth strategies a company has. And ironically, it’s often the first thing weakened when pressure hits.

I’ve spent most of my career in retail and consumer-facing businesses with Staples, Macy’s and Barnes & Noble. Through booms, downturns, technology shifts and changing consumer behavior, one truth has held steady: businesses that operate with real customer obsession win over the long term.

The mistake too many companies keep making

When revenue slows or margins tighten, companies start cutting — and they usually start with people. Labor is reduced. Training is scaled back. Technology is leaned on as a quick fix. Efficiency becomes the goal, but at the cost of customer trust.

The real issue is that efficiency is mistaken for effectiveness.

Customers don’t care how streamlined your backend is. They care whether someone helped them when it mattered.

Audit your last few rounds of cost-cutting. Did you remove friction for the customer, or did you simply reduce service? Talk to customers about their last frustrating interaction. What broke? Why? Fix the root issue, not just the visible symptom.

Small moments drive perception. Companies that lose their customer obsession usually lose customers too.

Physical stores still matter if they serve

One question I hear constantly is whether physical stores still matter.

They do — but only when they serve a purpose beyond the transaction. People don’t need another place to buy things. They want places that feel intentional, where products, service and human connection work together.

Specialty retailers and local businesses often lead here. Not because they have more advanced technology, but because they understand what keeps customers coming back. They design experiences around that insight.

Walk through your store or digital experience like a first-time customer. Is it intuitive? Welcoming? Worth spending time in? Identify one way to make it more personal and engaging — not just more streamlined.

As Harvard Business Review notes, strong customer experience requires balancing empathy with technology to avoid “engineered insincerity” — automation that simulates interest without genuine care.

Customer obsession is a leadership decision

One of the biggest misconceptions is that customer experience is a frontline issue. It isn’t. It’s a leadership responsibility.

When executives shift their focus entirely to financial metrics, the experience erodes quietly. Training weakens. Feedback loops disappear. Standards slip.

The best companies keep leaders close to customers. Executives spend time in stores, read customer communications and listen to support calls. They intervene before small issues compound into major problems.

Block time monthly to observe real customer interactions. Listen to calls. Read feedback. Shadow frontline staff. Add a loyalty or repeat-complaint metric to your core dashboard.

If leaders don’t model customer obsession, no marketing campaign will compensate for it.

Use technology to amplify, not replace

Technology, used well, enhances customer experience. Used poorly, it creates distance.

Self-checkout won’t fix a poorly laid-out store. A chatbot won’t solve a broken return process.

The real question isn’t how to remove people. It’s how to give them more time to focus on what matters.

Review where automation has been added. Is it improving the customer journey, or masking a deeper operational issue? Invest in tools that empower employees — not tools that sideline them.

Technology should elevate service, not make it optional.

Make customer experience a system

Customer experience isn’t built through campaigns. It’s built through habits.

Clear service standards. Reinforced training. Accountability that holds during peak seasons. Leaders who care about details because customers do.

Growth often tempts companies to loosen their grip on service. But expansion is when consistency matters most.

Create a short customer experience playbook defining what great service looks like at every level. Revisit it regularly. Ask frontline employees what slows them down or frustrates customers — then remove those obstacles.

Reputation is built in repetition. Especially when no one is watching.

The advantage competitors can’t copy

Your price can be undercut. Your product can be duplicated. Even your business model can be mimicked.

What competitors struggle to replicate is a culture that consistently shows up for customers.

Customer experience works because it’s built on trust, attention and human insight. Those qualities are earned over time and defended through discipline.

A quick gut check for leaders

If you want to know whether customer experience is truly a strategy in your company, ask yourself:

Do leaders regularly observe or listen to real customer interactions?

Are frontline employees empowered to solve problems, or just trained to follow scripts?

Are you measuring success only by revenue — or also by loyalty and trust?

The answers will tell you everything.

Customer obsession isn’t a campaign or a slogan. It’s a series of daily leadership choices rooted in the belief that making people feel valued is still the most reliable growth strategy there is.

No matter how the tools evolve, that truth holds.