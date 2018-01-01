Tom Wheelwright is a leading tax and wealth expert and author of Tax-Free Wealth. He is a CPA and the founder of ProVision and CEO of WealthAbility. Wheelwright helps entrepreneurs and investors build wealth through practical strategies that permanently reduce taxes.
Business Taxes
6 Misunderstood Business Tax Deductions for Your 2018 Year-End Planning
This is the first year that the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 will impact your tax returns. So, give your tax advisor a call.
Taxes
6 Year-End Tax-Planning Questions Entrepreneurs Should Ask to Maximize Their 2018 Savings
You can realize big savings if you understand the details about the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. So, don't wait until year's end.
Business Taxes
How Entrepreneurs Can Significantly Reduce 2018 Taxes by Choosing the Right Business Entity
Move now to evaluate your filing options as: 1) a self-employed individual; 2) an S Corp; 3) a C Corp; or 4) an LLC
Business Taxes
How Will the 'Wayfair' Supreme Court Decision Affect Retailers? 5 Ways.
While major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walgreens may see little impact, it's small businesses that need to pay more attention to these changes.
Taxes
How Amazon and Entrepreneurs Can Pay Zero Federal Income Tax, and Do So Legally
To learn how they, too, can pay no taxes, entrepreneurs should closely review all the things the government wants them to do.
Business Taxes
How You Can Deduct That New Car -- up to 100 Percent! -- on Your 2017 Tax Returns
The Trump tax plan offers deductions for SUVs, trucks and passenger cars.
Business Taxes
5 Tax-Deduction Changes in the Trump Tax Plan You Need to Know About This Tax Year
Deduction changes are coming for meals and entertainment, business automobiles, mortgage interest, alimony and medical expenses.
Family Businesses
5 Reasons Entrepreneurs Should Hire Their Children
Tax breaks help you afford to be the family hero.
Tax Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Tax Advisor Who Will Save You Millions
Death and taxes remain certainties but there is a lot you can do to live longer and pay less.
Tax Deductions
5 Legal Tax Deductions Small Business Can Maximize
Entrepreneurs can increase cash flow by using these tax incentives.
Business Taxes
5 Trump vs. Clinton Business Tax Plan Comparisons
Which presidential candidate's tax plan would be best for your business?
Tax Tips
5 Tips for Making Family Vacations Deductible
Legally write off all or part of your family trip by using these simple steps.