How to Build a 6-Figure Solo Agency for Free

Key Takeaways To plant seeds of opportunity, first understand who you are best suited to help. Then identify where these people ask for help and share your knowledge.

Lead with value, instead of looking to extract value, to build trust.

A well-designed client journey will create valuable transformation and lifelong partnerships.

Would you believe me if I told you that I have spent $0 on advertising in almost six years of running my CRM implementation solo agency? I won’t blame you if you don’t, but it is true. Instead of spending money on advertising, I have invested my time in building relationships with my ideal clients.

Due to the sheer volume of advertising targeting business stakeholders, I reasoned that as a solopreneur, I would be unable to make a meaningful impact through paid advertising. So, I decided to use the other, arguably more valuable, asset I have as an entrepreneur: my time.

In early 2020, I started finding my ideal clients on the platforms where they were asking for help and helping them without asking for anything in return. I believed that by doing so, I could generate a significant return on my time investment. As I write this in early 2026, I can confidently say that the returns have been far greater than I ever expected.

But this approach doesn’t just work for me. The solopreneurs I’ve coached to do the same have experienced similar results. It’s a scalable and evergreen strategy that can help any agency owner build their business for free.

Design a clear client journey

To follow in my footsteps successfully, you cannot skip this first strategic exercise. It is critical. You need to, in as much depth as possible, answer the following two questions:

Who are your ideal clients? What set of deliverables will bring your ideal clients a valuable transformation?

For the first question, dig deeper by asking yourself a few simple questions.

Where in the world are these clients located?

How big are their teams?

Which industries are they operating in?

What roles within a team do you want to connect with?

It’s also important to highlight what excludes people from your Ideal Client Profile (ICP) alongside identifying what your ideal clients look like.

To bridge between the first and the second question, you need to define the client’s emotional state when they need your help. You need to empathize with your ICP. And you need to define how you want them to feel after they work with you. This is how you will define your unique value proposition.

Finally, you must craft a compelling set of deliverables that will take your client from their stressed start point all the way to the successful end point you imagine. This structured way to bring the transformation into reality is your Ideal Client Journey (ICJ).

With those two elements defined, you are ready to start helping people.

Plant seeds of opportunity

Traditional selling methodologies encourage the seller to always push for the close. To rush the client through the decision process. To chase the most senior person in the organization for the deal. These kinds of sales tactics are not only stale, but they are also impractical for a solo agency owner.

When you start, you are unlikely to have a steady flow of inbound prospective buyers. Even if you pump dollars into paid advertising, you are unlikely to gain significant traction. This is typically when entrepreneurial desperation kicks in. And desperation is the biggest blocker to business success.

So, what should you do instead? Help people! But not just anyone. You need to help the ICP you defined. This is the key principle of my “Selling By Helping” methodology. You need to lead with giving value, not extracting it.

Before I started my Salesforce CRM implementation agency, MVRK, I was keenly aware that key decision-makers who were responsible for managing their CRM tools were frequently posting their questions online. In the ecosystem I work in, one of the most popular platforms for questions is the Trailblazer Community. Over the last six years, I have answered thousands of questions asked by those who fit my ICP.

Most of my clients have come through these efforts. It is the reason I can build and grow my agency without having to spend a penny on marketing. And you can do the same!

Deliver a valuable transformation

The trust you built by helping a prospective client, without any pressure, will bring you into the room. But your well-designed client journey will be what helps you create a commercial agreement. That ICJ shows them that you have a plan to take them from their current struggling state to a successful state. It helps you frame a clear Statement of Work (SOW) that will be compelling to their team.

Once that SOW is signed, you need to get to work! At times, I found that I loved the act of selling (or helping) more than the act of delivering the project — to the point I sometimes had anxiety when starting to work.

I quickly realized the design of my client journey was the source of my anxiety, so I changed it to enable quick wins to materialize early in the delivery. This has eased my delivery anxiety significantly! But it had another benefit.

By first helping without selling, starting small and delivering oversized value early, I built a much stronger foundation for the working relationship with my clients. This multi-phased approach to engagement has consistently enabled me to deliver success for a range of great clients and to build lifelong, mutually beneficial partnerships. All without a single penny spent on ads.

