How I Used 4 AI Tools to Build a 7-Figure Business While Working From Home

Most AI tutorials show you how to save a few minutes. This system replaced an entire team.

In this video, I break down the exact four-tool, plug-and-play AI stack I used to take a solo side hustle to seven figures in 12 months — no code, no hires, just simple workflows that compound over time.

Here’s what you’ll see inside:

The Demand Radar – How I continuously spot topics, keywords and buyer intent signals before competitors, then turn them into traffic that snowballs instead of flatlines.

Revenue Autopilot – The follow-up engine that nurtures, qualifies and personalizes at scale so sales keep moving even when I’m offline.

The Workflow Orchestrator – How I turn messy, repetitive tasks across my calendar, docs and CRM into clean, reusable automations that don’t break when life gets busy.

The Content Command Center – My system for generating hooks, titles and full publishing schedules in minutes, then testing and iterating for higher click-throughs and conversions.

You’ll also learn:

The step-by-step setup I used to go from blank slate to my first working automation.

The exact prompts, checklists and handoff points between tools so nothing falls through the cracks.

The biggest time-wasters most solopreneurs build into their “AI workflows” (and the two small tweaks that unlocked most of my growth).

Plug-and-play templates you can duplicate, customize and roll out in a single weekend.

If you’re a solo entrepreneur doing everything yourself, think of this as your operating system: a practical AI stack that helps you scale faster, work fewer hours and protect your margins. Copy the stack, run the playbook and watch your numbers start to move.



The AI Success Kit is available to download for free, along with a chapter from my new book, The Wolf is at The Door.