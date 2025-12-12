/ Business News

KFC Wants Fans to Decide the Fate of Potato Wedges

Will the cult -favorite be a permanent menu item?

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 12, 2025

KFC’s Potato Wedges are back for a brief 72-hour window, and the chain says it will let customers decide whether the cult-favorite side makes a full-time return. The move comes after the wedges resurfaced twice this year, each time setting off a fresh wave of fan demand.

KFC put out the call on social media asking people to weigh in. Thousands responded with pleas to keep the wedges around, arguing that fries are everywhere but the chain’s seasoned potato wedges are one of a kind.

To test the appetite, KFC is offering limited-time Wings and Wedges deals and watching the response. If the turnout is strong, the wedges could land back on the permanent menu.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions at Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

