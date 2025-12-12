KFC’s Potato Wedges are back for a brief 72-hour window, and the chain says it will let customers decide whether the cult-favorite side makes a full-time return. The move comes after the wedges resurfaced twice this year, each time setting off a fresh wave of fan demand.

KFC put out the call on social media asking people to weigh in. Thousands responded with pleas to keep the wedges around, arguing that fries are everywhere but the chain’s seasoned potato wedges are one of a kind.

To test the appetite, KFC is offering limited-time Wings and Wedges deals and watching the response. If the turnout is strong, the wedges could land back on the permanent menu.

