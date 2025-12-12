Key Takeaways Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest U.S. bank.

In a recent interview, Dimon advised workers to develop skills like critical thinking, communication and writing to unlock “plenty of jobs.”

Other CEOs, like Amazon’s Andy Jassy, agree with Dimon that curious minds get ahead.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says that it’s certain that AI “will eliminate jobs.” However, he also notes that mastering a few skills can help workers protect themselves.

Dimon, who leads the largest bank in the U.S. with $3.9 trillion in assets, told Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures recently that AI taking over tasks “doesn’t mean that people won’t have other jobs.”

“My advice to people would be critical thinking,” Dimon said in the interview, which aired earlier this week. “Learn EQ [emotional quotient or emotional intelligence], learn how to be good in a meeting, how to communicate, how to write. You’ll have plenty of jobs.”

Critical thinking involves the ability to analyze information and question assumptions, while a high EQ allows workers to handle conflict and collaboration well. Communication and writing skills mean explaining ideas clearly.

Dimon says these skills matter in every field, not just banking. He previously highlighted the importance of soft skills in CEOs, stating last year that good leaders get out from behind their desks to meet and communicate with clients and competitors. They are curious, ask a “million questions” and learn from every interaction, he said.

Other CEOs agree with Dimon that curious minds get ahead. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a video published by Amazon last year that the difference between people with successful careers and those who stay “stagnant” is a hunger for learning. “You have to be ravenous and hungry to find ways to learn,” Jassy said.

Research has shown that using AI can lead to a drop in critical thinking skills. A study published earlier this year from MIT suggests that the use of chatbots like ChatGPT could weaken the neural connections that help users process information and think critically.

Brandon Daniels, the CEO of Exiger, an AI-powered supply chain risk management company, told Entrepreneur last month that if AI is used correctly, it actually demands deeper critical analysis, not less.

Daniels agreed with Dimon that workers need to develop critical thinking skills to get ahead in the age of AI and argued that to get the most out of AI, users need to fact-check it. Daniels said that the best results arrive when people combine their own judgment with AI, rather than letting the technology do all the work.

“We need more significant critical reasoning skills,” Daniels said. “The AI, in order to be effective, has to understand the nuances of your question, and you have to understand the limitations of the response.”

