Javier Loya
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Javier Loya founded OTC Global Holdings, which BGC Group acquired for $325M. He now leads GETCHOICE! and is a minority owner of the NFL's Houston Texans. Javier has been named Ernst & Young's “Entrepreneur of the Year,” focusing his philanthropic efforts on education advancement.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
5 Keys to Building an Attractive Business for Potential Buyers
A seasoned entrepreneur reflects on his journey and offers key lessons on how to build a business that appeals to potential buyers.