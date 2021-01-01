Jessica Wong
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
Jessica Wong is a digital marketing expert with more than 18 years of success driving bottom-line results for clients through innovative programs aligned with emerging strategies. She is the founder and CEO of Valux Digital.
Follow Jessica Wong on Social
Latest
How Personal Values Will Shape the Future of Marketing
The pandemic affected the mindsets of many, and successful marketing strategies must account for it.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Laura Perkes
Publicist
-
Morissa Schwartz
Owner of Dr. Rissy's Writing & Marketing
-
Laura D. Adams
Award-Winning Financial Author, Podcaster & Spokesperson
-
Kim Walsh Phillips
Founder of Powerful Professionals
-
Alex Thomas
CEO of Breakline
-
Braden Kelley
Creator of Human-Centered Change™ Methodology
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Saurabh Kumar
CEO of Rezolve.AI