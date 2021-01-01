Jessica Wong

Jessica Wong

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital

Jessica Wong is a digital marketing expert with more than 18 years of success driving bottom-line results for clients through innovative programs aligned with emerging strategies. She is the founder and CEO of Valux Digital.

https://valuxdigital.com/

Follow Jessica Wong on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book

Latest

Marketing Strategies

How Personal Values Will Shape the Future of Marketing

The pandemic affected the mindsets of many, and successful marketing strategies must account for it.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like