Costco is crushing records this holiday season, driven in part by blockbuster pizza sales that helped beat quarterly expectations.

The warehouse club said its U.S. food courts set a monster Halloween record by selling 358,000 whole pizzas, and shoppers bought roughly 4.5 million pies in the three days before Thanksgiving. Black Friday was also a prime day for pies. The retailer posted $250 million in online orders.

The strong food sales have helped Costco beat estimates for both revenue and profit, even as investors mull other pressures on the business.

