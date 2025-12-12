/ Business News

Costco Sales Are Surging with Help from This One Holiday Staple

Customers can’t get enough of the beloved Costco product.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Dec 12, 2025

Costco is crushing records this holiday season, driven in part by blockbuster pizza sales that helped beat quarterly expectations.

The warehouse club said its U.S. food courts set a monster Halloween record by selling 358,000 whole pizzas, and shoppers bought roughly 4.5 million pies in the three days before Thanksgiving. Black Friday was also a prime day for pies. The retailer posted $250 million in online orders.

The strong food sales have helped Costco beat estimates for both revenue and profit, even as investors mull other pressures on the business.

