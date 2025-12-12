Your Business Will Eat You Alive If You Don’t Do This Step First

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

This article is part of the America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops series. Read more stories

Key Takeaways Long-term life planning creates aligned business decisions that reduce burnout.

Designing your life first prevents your business from dictating your well-being.

It is a cruel irony I see constantly among the entrepreneurs who pass through Growth Institute: we design five-year financial projections with decimal-point precision and polish our corporate mission until it shines. Yet, if I asked you today what you want your average Tuesday to look like in ten years, you would likely draw a blank.

There is a hard belief that business success demands the sacrifice of personal well-being. But after years of scaling companies, I have confirmed the opposite: you are the primary bottleneck of your company. If your psychology and quality of life collapse, your organization’s growth stops.

This isn’t theory; it is something I lived.

When the business “eats” the person

To understand why I insist on Life Design, I have to take you back to my time in Texas.

I was running a mortgage company that was growing like crazy. Revenue was skyrocketing, and opportunities seemed infinite. From the outside, I had “made it.” I was living the American Dream on paper, but living a nightmare in reality. Behind closed doors, it was unsustainable.

I vividly remember waking up routinely at 3:00 AM. It wasn’t excitement; it was pure anxiety. I would stare at the ceiling, unable to sleep, feeling a physical pressure in my chest from the operational chaos. Even though the financial numbers were green, I was emotionally in the red.

In one of those desperate mornings, I had a painful epiphany: the business had “eaten” the person.

I realized I didn’t have a life; I had whatever scraps were left over after the business took what it wanted. I understood then a distinction that many founders miss: The business is an independent entity, and I am another. Until that moment, my life served the company. To regain control, I had to flip the equation.

I decided that before drawing up another business plan, I had to create a 25-Year Life Design. Only then could I structure a company to finance that life, rather than destroy it.

Related: Decision Fatigue Is Costing You Money. Take These Simple Steps to Beat It.

The invisible cost of disconnection

This sensation of being devoured by your creation is common. Faisal Hoque warns of the danger in allowing the journey to sever the connection with our essence.

Hoque argues that the pressure for external performance forces us to ignore our inner compass. When this happens, our leadership erodes. My anxiety in Texas wasn’t weakness; it was a signal that my “inner self” was disconnected from my daily activity.

At Growth Institute, we teach that a company cannot outperform the psychology of its leader. If I am burnt out and anxious, my company will be chaotic and fragile.

Life Design

Life Design isn’t about the cliché of “work-life balance”; it is about strategic integration. You must define the destination first, then build the business vehicle to get there. It pushes you to architect a routine where your health, family, and personal growth aren’t leftovers, but non-negotiables that the business structure must respect.

Clarity is vital. For a CEO, this means absolute clarity on standards.

For me, this meant asking:

How many hours do I really want to work in 10 years?

want to work in 10 years? What problems do I enjoy solving?

How much money do I actually need to finance my dreams?

When I made my 25-year plan, I stopped making decisions based on “fast money” and started deciding based on “alignment.” Perhaps you don’t need 100% annual growth if it means waking up at 3 AM. Maybe 20% growth with healthy margins and free weekends is the true success.

Related: Many Brands Risk Being Left Behind By Overlooking These Critical Advertising Steps

Planning for 2026 and beyond

Implementing this requires some strategy. Looking ahead, I’d take it a step further: a business model’s sustainability ultimately depends on the sustainability of its leader.

Here is how to connect the dots:

The Life Plan (25 Years): Your North Star. Who you are and how you live. The Strategic Business Plan (3-5 Years): A roadmap for the next couple of moments, but subordinate to the first plan. Execution (Today): Where you avoid the disconnection Hoque warns about.

If your 2026 strategy involves doubling headcount, but your life plan says you want to simplify management, you have a conflict that leads to burnout. Life Design forces you to be honest: “Can I achieve that growth without sacrificing my life design?”

Maybe the answer is hiring a CEO or changing niches. But the business adapts to you, not the other way around.

Reclaim your agenda

What good is invoicing millions if you’ve lost control of your agenda? Real wealth is autonomy over your time.

The lesson I learned in Texas is my cornerstone: Your business is an amplifier. If you are clear and happy, the business amplifies that. If you are anxious and lost, it amplifies the chaos. Don’t let another year pass where your calendar controls you. Take back the reins.

Stop the operational inertia. Before opening your spreadsheet for the next quarter, open a blank sheet. Title it “My Life in 25 Years.” Design that first. Then, tell your company what it needs to do to pay for it.