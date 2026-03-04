Apple is ready to rumble in the budget laptop arena. After years of ceding the low-cost market to Chromebooks and cheap Windows machines, it introduced the $599 MacBook Neo, cutting its entry laptop price nearly in half.

The MacBook Neo uses an iPhone A18 Pro chip instead of Apple’s pricier M-series processors found in other Macs. Despite the phone-grade silicon, it still runs full macOS and delivers up to 16 hours of battery life. The 13-inch laptop comes in four colors with preorders starting Wednesday.

The move caps Apple’s three-day hardware blitz and targets students and budget-conscious buyers the company largely abandoned in the past. Early reviews are promising. Engadget called the $599 laptop “shockingly great,” suggesting Apple’s budget gamble might actually work in classrooms and households that couldn’t afford premium Macs.

