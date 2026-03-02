Apple just fired the opening shot in what looks like a busy week of hardware launches. The tech giant announced Monday a new $599 iPhone 17e and an updated iPad Air, marking the start of what Apple calls a “broader multi-day hardware push.”

The iPhone 17e serves as the budget option in Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup, coming in $200 below the standard $799 model. Despite the lower price, it includes Apple’s A19 chip, 256GB of starting storage—double last year’s base capacity—and features like MagSafe charging and tougher glass. The device comes in pink, black, and white, with preorders starting March 4 and store availability beginning March 11.

Apple also refreshed the iPad Air, keeping the same design and pricing but upgrading from the M3 to the M4 processor. The company says the new chip delivers up to 30% faster performance. The 11-inch model remains $599 while the 13-inch version stays at $799, with both available for preorder.

