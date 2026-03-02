Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways VCaaS eliminates costly turnover by providing experienced investors and consistent deal execution.

Outsourcing to VCaaS lets corporations focus on strategy while experts handle venture investing.

Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) teams — internal investment groups within a corporation — often struggle with staff turnover. This creates a major challenge since they lose institutional knowledge, startup relationships, their deal pipeline and a great deal of expertise.

Let’s look at why innovation is critical and how CVC teams can avoid the costs and troubles that come with turnover. Many corporations find that the solution is Venture Capital-as-a-Service (VCaaS).

Why innovation is critical

Before discussing turnover, let’s recap why innovation is critical. It is also difficult since large companies can be bureaucratic, slow and have trouble making quick decisions. Harvard Business Review reports that innovation can be sustaining or disruptive. Sustaining means that companies work to improve their products or services to serve existing or new customers.

Disruptive innovation, which comes from startups seeking to disrupt current business models, gives them the chance to gain customers and market share.

Seeking to innovate, some corporations form an internal research and development organization. However, since these operate within company walls, they struggle to find truly innovative ideas.

Another approach is to partner with universities to develop new technologies. But these are often long-term initiatives that move slowly and methodically — making them relatively ineffective. By contrast, investing in startups is a more effective way for corporations to become more innovative.

Turnover troubles

Traditional VC firms are in demand as workplaces, since they are well respected, pay well and are generally stable. However, investment professionals often have less interest in working for a corporate VC team, since these are perceived as less prestigious and less stable.

Often, experienced investors will work for a CVC only temporarily and then move to another fund or a startup. As a result, the corporation must restart its recruiting process. T

his involves advertising the position, interviewing and onboarding the chosen candidate, who then needs to build his or her credibility. Ongoing turnover interferes greatly with the CVC’s progress, slowing deals, worsening startup relationships and limiting innovation.

Why avoiding turnover is important

A certain degree of stability is important to startups and co-investors. Therefore, it’s important for any corporation intending to invest to demonstrate stability. Otherwise, its reputation will decline, and it will have less credibility in the startup ecosystem.

This credibility is what makes it possible to attract innovative startups. Constant turnover also results in high expenses for CVCs to continuously recruit staff members. When team members leave, the CVC loses their invaluable knowledge and their networks.

High turnover in any organization results in lower productivity, since valuable experience is lost and remaining employees are not necessarily equipped to continue the work at the same level of quality. Turnover also has a negative impact on employee morale in the organization.

Employees are likely to wonder: why did other employees leave? Is there something wrong with this organization? Should I leave also?

Solving the problem with VCaaS

The unique VCaaS model helps corporations solve this problem effectively. VCaaS providers employ experienced investors who offer expertise and continuity. Stability is built into the VCaaS model so corporations can concentrate on their strategic and financial and strategic objectives. As a way to become innovative, it is more effective to outsource startup investing to a VC firm. They can find the type of startups that will make the corporation more successful, efficient and effectively aligned with the corporation’s priorities.

Achieving innovation reliably

Corporations that invest are looking for a reliable source of innovation by investing in the best startups around the world. VCaaS benefits them by offering VC expertise and investment knowledge – without suffering from the problems of staff turnover.

Experienced VCaaS providers have strong startup networks with steady deal flow, long-term relationships and structured portfolio management. Corporations working with them can meet their goals and maintain investment momentum, achieving their financial objectives along the way.

Long-term success

While turnover is one of the most important hidden risks of CVC teams, corporations looking to succeed can avoid it. To do so, they can outsource their investment work to an established VCaaS firm, which offers efficiency, reliability and stability — allowing the corporation to focus on their innovation strategies without disruption.

Doing so virtually guarantees ongoing, steady progress in a rapidly changing startup world. This is a proven recipe for success that allows corporations to achieve their innovation goals.