He Ruined His Career for $46,000 — Then Became an FBI Informant for the Biggest Insider Trading Sting in History

Tom Hardin doesn’t sound like a movie villain. He sounds like every smart, ambitious person who thinks they’re playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played—until the FBI taps them on the shoulder at 6:30 a.m. outside a dry cleaner. On a recent episode of How Success Happens, I talked with Tom, the former hedge fund analyst turned FBI informant known as “Tipper X,” about how he crossed the line into insider trading and how badly it cost him.

Tom’s gripping new book, Wired on Wall Street: The Rise and Fall of Tipper X, One of the FBI’s Most Prolific Informants, recounts what he went through and what rebuilding your life actually looks like when Google will always connect your name to a felony conviction.

Listen to our full conversation here and read Tom’s main takeaways for pushing past bad decisions, big and small.

Three Key Insights

1. How Ambiguity and Pressure Open the Door to Fraud

Tom describes starting out as a successful young analyst with a three-year investment horizon—until one quarter of losses changed everything. His boss shut the door and said they now needed “shorter-term opportunities to make money every month or we may not survive,” which Tom now sees as the moment the scoreboard reset from three years to 30 days. “It was a very ambiguous message,” he says, adding that he never asked, “Are we talking about what everybody else is doing or are we going to stay within the legal or ethical guardrail?” That combination of performance pressure and fuzzy instructions created an environment for Tom to begin thinking outside the boundaries of what he knew was right.

Takeaway: When someone sends an ambiguous “do what it takes” message, force clarity in writing before you let pressure dictate your ethics.

2. The Fraud Triangle and the Price of Professional Suicide

Tom walks through his first illegal trade in chillingly matter‑of‑fact terms: a contact gives him details of an upcoming deal—“here’s the date, here’s the price, here’s the private equity firm”—and at first he just passes it to a friend who is down for the month. Tom explained the fraud triangle: a need (short‑term performance), an opportunity (he could buy up to 0.9% of the fund without approval), and a rationalization (“These other guys are doing it… I’ll do it just this one time”). Across four illegal trades, he personally made just $46,000, which he calls “the price of professional suicide.” The real draw wasn’t the money; it was the illusion of being “on the inside,” part of the in‑group he’d envied since his Wharton days.

Takeaway: Before you act on a “shortcut,” write down your rationalizations and ask whether you’d still believe them if they were read aloud in court.

3. From Wendy’s With the FBI to Living With a Felony

Nine months after his last trade, Tom was on a Manhattan sidewalk when he heard, “Are you Thomas Covey Hardin?” and found himself upstairs at a Wendy’s with two agents and a flipped FBI badge. “We know about your four trades,” they told him, and even mentioned his baby nephew by name; his first thought was not heroic—it was, “Oh my God, my parents are gonna kill me,” followed quickly by fears of prison and losing his wife. Over the next seven years, he wore a wire, helped build dozens of insider‑trading cases, spiraled into shame and depression, and watched his thirties disappear while he tried and failed to start businesses with a Google‑searchable felony on his name. He says it was his wife who insisted on him taking small, concrete steps to normality and redemption — running 5Ks, volunteering at church, being a stay‑at‑home dad. And one night he realized he was finally sleeping again because, finally, “I was thinking less about myself.”

Takeaway: If you’ve made serious mistakes in your life, stop looking for a clean slate. Start rebuilding your life around service, routine, and owning your story, rather than hiding from it.

Two Great Ways to Learn More

You can learn more about Tom’s work and speaking engagements, and order his book Wired on Wall Street, at his site tipperx.com. He’s also active on LinkedIn, where he regularly posts about new corporate scandals and the decision-making patterns behind them. Read actor Kevin Bacon’s account of recovering financially and emotionally after getting caught up in Bernie Madoff’s Ponzi scheme.

One Question to Ponder

Tom had to rebuild his life after making a series of bad decisions. Have you been haunted by any big regrets? How were you able to get over them?

