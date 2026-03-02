Kevin O’Leary Says This Gen Z Job Trend Sends a ‘Horrific Signal’ to Employers: ‘That Resume Goes Right Into the Garbage’

Key Takeaways Kevin O’Leary says if a Gen Z candidate brings a parent into a job interview, their resume “goes right into the garbage.”

He called parents in interviews a “horrific signal” and “really, really bad idea” because it suggests the applicant cannot handle professional situations.

He frames the issue as one of independence, arguing employers need people who can “think” and “make decisions” on their own.

Kevin O’Leary is speaking out about a new Gen Z job-search behavior: bringing parents along to interviews.

On a recent appearance on Fox Business’ Varney & Co., O’Leary argued that the practice sends a “horrific signal” to employers about a candidate’s independence and employability. His first question to the Gen Z job candidate would be, “Do you want me to hire your mother or you?”

“What’s she doing here? I want to find out [that] you can think independently, make decisions independently,” O’Leary said. “That resume goes right into the garbage.”

Kevin O’Leary. (Jason Armond/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The controversy stems from survey data showing a minority, but notable share, of young workers leaning on parents throughout the hiring process. A February report from career platform Zety found that 5% of Gen Z had parents sit in virtually on job interviews. A greater share, 15%, arrived with their parents at in-person interviews.

Meanwhile, one in five Gen Z workers said a parent has reached out to an employer or recruiter on their behalf, per Zety. Over 40% of Gen Z respondents said their parents helped them draft their resume, according to the report.

How O’Leary responds to parents in interviews

If mom or dad appears as a visible presence in the interview, O’Leary questions whether the candidate will be able to operate autonomously in high-pressure situations. Parental participation answers that question in the negative, before the applicant even speaks.

O’Leary told Fox Business that he had experienced the situation firsthand. A Gen Z candidate showed up to a Zoom call with their mom also on the line. O’Leary immediately shut down the situation and said that either the mom would have to leave or the candidate would not be considered for the role. He called the situation “a big red flag” and “a really, really bad idea.”

“It makes no sense,” O’Leary said. “It just shows you that this person doesn’t have the confidence or ability to do the mandate that you’re offering them… I think it’s a horrific signal.”

At the same time, the data suggest that parental involvement is far from a universal behavior. Around 80% of Gen Z respondents to Zety’s poll said their parents played no role in interviews, and more than half said they would feel embarrassed or upset if a parent contacted an employer without their consent.

O’Leary isn’t the only expert to push back against Gen Z showing up with parents for interviews. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek that it was normal to seek help from parents to polish a resume or practice interview questions — “but when you involve them in the formal process, it sends the wrong idea.”

