Office workers overall saved 55 minutes per day on average because they used AI tools, the survey found.

Gen Zers born between 1995 and 2012 are adopting AI at work and helping older colleagues embrace it too, according to a new poll.

The survey, conducted by workspace solutions company International Workplace Group, found that close to two-thirds of Gen Z respondents were teaching their older workplace peers how to use AI.

"This support often takes different forms, from hands-on guidance to sharing practical tips to integrate AI into daily workflows," International Workplace Group CEO Mark Dixon told CNBC.

In the poll, which surveyed over 2,000 individuals in the U.S. and the U.K., nearly half of the respondents said AI is bridging generational gaps and encouraging collaboration. Older workers "are showing a real openness to AI" and "learning from younger generations," Dixon told the outlet.

He added that the dynamic between older and younger generations was "so impactful" because of its "reciprocity." Younger generations are using their AI skills to "guide" others and "introduce new ways of working," while older generations respond by leveraging their experience and industry knowledge to help Gen Z use the technology more effectively.

"In today's digital-first era, AI is emerging as a powerful unifier across generations," Dixon told CNBC.

The survey additionally found that most office workers (86%) said that AI has improved their efficiency, while over three-fourths say it has helped their careers. On average, workers saved 55 minutes every day by using AI.

Gen Z workers are also improving their own AI skills by teaching others how to use it, Dixon said.