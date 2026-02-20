The Cybertruck was supposed to be a mass-market hit. It’s not. Now Tesla is cutting prices to move inventory.

Tesla unveiled a new dual-motor, all-wheel-drive Cybertruck Thursday priced at $59,990—making it the company’s most affordable model yet. But Elon Musk said on X the price is only good for 10 days. Tesla also slashed its top-end Cyberbeast price to $99,990 from $114,990, discontinuing its “Luxe Package” that included Full Self-Driving and free Supercharger access.

The price cuts come as Tesla struggles to find buyers for the futuristic pickup truck. Multiple recalls and quality control issues have plagued the vehicle and turned prospective customers away. Musk’s political rhetoric and the elimination of $7,500 federal EV tax credits have also alienated customers.

