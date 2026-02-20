Here’s a Simple Way to Take Control of PDFs at Work

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Eighty percent of businesses use PDFs in their workflow, Sci Tech Today says. Since they’re nearly inevitable in today’s world, entrepreneurs need the right tools to work with them efficiently. That’s where PDF Agile comes in, offering an easier way to handle these finicky files.

Spend less time wrestling with PDFs and more time running your business

Stop struggling with PDFs and wasting precious minutes of your workday. PDF Agile is ready to help you make peace with these files, serving as an all-in-one PDF tool. You can edit, convert, view, and more, all in one spot, and this lifetime subscription lets you take advantage of this tool forever.

Need to fill out a PDF? No problem with PDF Agile. You can also mark up the text with commenting tools, annotate with highlights, underlines, strikethroughs, and more.

Add hyperlinks, a solid color background, or page numbers easily, or redact sensitive information. You can also add passwords to keep info private, and sign things electronically in three different ways.

If you need to convert a PDF into another file format, that’s simple too. Compression tools reduce file size without compromising your document’s quality, and you can rest easy knowing you won’t lose any fonts or formatting during the process.

PDF Agile also makes it easy to read a PDF — just choose between Read Mode, Full-Screen Mode, and Slideshow. There are also dozens of other helpful tools at your disposal, like extracting text from images or scanned PDFs, cropping parts of a page, or rearranging pages by dragging and dropping thumbnails.

