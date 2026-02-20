Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Proactive and transparent communication between entrepreneurs and their board of directors is crucial for preempting surprises and fostering trust.

Leveraging the board as a strategic resource can provide valuable insights and networks to help address company challenges effectively.

Maintaining professionalism and efficiency in board meetings demonstrates respect for directors’ time and encourages their engagement.

The relationship between an entrepreneur and their board of directors (BOD) is central to a venture-funded company’s success. A board is not simply a formal reporting structure; it is a governing body created by law and investment agreements. Entrepreneurs (and company executives) should focus on forging a productive partnership that leverages the board’s expertise, network and oversight to benefit the business.

Maintaining this relationship requires focused, proactive effort. Companies that treat board members as genuine resources, while aligning all stakeholders’ focus on creating value, are best positioned to succeed. Here are the steps entrepreneurs should take to cultivate a strong board relationship, turning the board into a strategic advantage rather than a mere oversight body.

Fostering alignment through communication and transparency

One of the most critical elements in building alignment with your board is proactive, transparent communication. Business owners should not wait for scheduled board meetings to surface major issues. Surprises can significantly erode confidence. Instead, hold ongoing conversations with key board members between meetings. Many founders schedule monthly touchpoints to keep them regularly updated.

For example, in a B2B enterprise sales model with long sales cycles, you might share progress on KPIs such as sales funnel health and revenue projections.

Alternatively, if your company is rapidly developing new products or features, monthly touchpoints can focus on progress toward key milestones such as release timelines, beta feedback or customer adoption metrics. Keeping board members informed on whether milestones are on track, slipping or blocked ensures they understand the context of delays and can provide support, including introductions to technical advisors, candidate referrals or simply alignment on revised expectations.

These recurring updates ensure your board members are never surprised in a formal BOD meeting because issues and progress will have already been discussed and addressed.

In a similar fashion, teams should also regularly share the small wins with their board on the path to big achievements. This will help board members understand the context of large projects and the work that goes into each one. In turn, the board develops stronger pattern recognition for the critical steps involved in reaching goals, which will result in their being able to help steer the business in the right direction.

Leveraging the board as a strategic resource

A healthy board relationship goes beyond a reporting structure. Directors should instead be engaged as strategic partners who can help address specific challenges. Their networks are invaluable for introductions to potential customers, talent or partners.

In venture-funded companies, investor-directors also have insights from their many different portfolio companies. They can offer insights informed by this broader market experience. The key is to approach them with specific, well-framed “asks” rather than vague problems: provide background on the challenge, share what you’ve already tried and state clearly what help you need.

This preparation enables directors to provide targeted, actionable advice. Remember: Your board wants you to succeed.

Maintaining professionalism and efficiency

Respecting directors’ time is another way to build engagement. Your board meetings should be professional, start and end on time and stay focused on the most important issues. Discussions should have the right level of detail — enough to frame the issue and enable smart decision-making, but not mired in tangents or minutiae.

This discipline shows that the entrepreneur values the board’s expertise and time, further reinforcing engagement.

Driving engagement and value creation

Boards add the most value when they understand context, not just raw data. Don’t just give them a dashboard to look at. Instead, business owners should frame the data they present with contextual, helpful narratives. What’s driving the numbers, what risks exist and where is support needed?

In addition, rotating “deep dive” topics across meetings gives directors visibility into key areas of the business. These detailed explorations provide board members with a solid understanding of how all the interconnected components of the company and the various teams work together. This, in turn, empowers the board to offer valuable suggestions for improvement, drawing on their experiences with other companies that might have faced a similar problem or that excel in certain areas where your company is challenged.

This collaborative approach draws on board members’ extensive experience with other companies and creates a feedback loop for improvement.

Ultimately, remember that the board views the company through the lens of an investment. Alignment around increasing company value is what keeps everyone working toward the same goal.

Building and sustaining a strong relationship with your board of directors is an ongoing commitment to transparency, engagement and respect. By communicating proactively, leveraging directors as strategic resources and keeping meetings disciplined and value-focused, entrepreneurs can transform their board from a compliance requirement into a powerful ally.

