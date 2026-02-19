This Dad’s Side Hustle Led to $80 Million a Year: ‘My Only Startup Costs Were a Laptop and Internet’

Key Takeaways Raad wanted to develop an influencer marketing agency focused on alignment and transparency.

He’s grown the business to nearly 100 employees and tens of millions in annual brand deals.

This Side Hustle Spotlight Q&A features Ted Raad, 37, the Nashville, Tennessee-based founder of influencer marketing and management company Trend. The agency represents more than 130 creator clients and secures approximately $80 million in brand deals annually. Responses have been edited for length and clarity.

Image Credit: Trend. Ted Raad.

Sign up for the Money Makers newsletter to get weekly, expert-backed tips to help you earn more money — from real people who founded and scaled successful businesses. Get it in your inbox.

What was your day job or primary occupation when you started your side hustle?

I was working at Hewlett-Packard in IT Mergers and Acquisitions. I was reviewing contracts and negotiating deals, so that part of the business was familiar to me when I started Trend.

When did you start your side hustle, and where did you find the inspiration for it?

I started Trend on January 7, 2019. The inspiration came from my wife, Dede, who was growing as a creator at the time. She signed with an agency that pushed campaigns that didn’t align with her brand. When she declined those deals, the relationship became uncomfortable. I saw a gap in the industry, and I wanted to build something that prioritized alignment, transparency and doing what was right for the creator.

Understanding creator rates and deal structures

What were some of the first steps you took to get your side hustle off the ground? How much money did it take to launch?

I started by working with my wife and a few of her friends to understand creator rates, brand expectations and how deals were structured. I worked with a lawyer to put contracts in place, signed my first creators and began building brand relationships. My only startup costs were a laptop and internet. It was fully bootstrapped.

Are there any free or paid resources that were especially helpful in starting and running this business?

The most helpful paid resource was hiring an executive coach. Having someone with experience helped me think through hiring, time management and financial decisions. It gave me confidence and clarity during the early growth stages.

If you could go back and change one process or approach, what would it be?

I waited too long to hire. I tried to do everything myself to stay lean. Even when revenue started coming in, I delayed bringing on help. Hiring earlier would have saved time, stress and burnout. Once I hired strong people who believed in what we were building, the business changed quickly.

Navigating challenges with confidence and communication

What is something particularly challenging or surprising about this type of business?

There is no 9 to 5; you are always on. Early mornings, late nights, weekends. You are serving creators and brands constantly. You are never really the boss. You work for your clients, and you have to be confident enough to guide them while always acting in their best interest.

Can you recall a time when something went very wrong? How did you fix it?

Early on, I took on too many creators without enough internal support. Communication slowed and quality suffered. I owned the mistake, had honest conversations with clients and changed how we operate. That experience is why we now maintain one of the lowest talent-to-manager ratios in the industry. I won’t let that happen again.

How long did it take to see consistent monthly revenue? What does growth look like now?

It took about six months to see consistent revenue, largely due to 60 to 90 day payment terms. Early growth was fast, around 200% year over year. Today, growth is more consistent at 20% to 25% annually, with a strong focus on reinvesting in the team and long-term stability. I’m extremely proud that Trend has grown into a multi-division company approaching 100 employees with offices in Nashville and Houston.

Revenue has increased at double-digit rates year-over-year, and our creator roster now tops 130 active creators, securing roughly $80 million in brand deals a year. Trend Social, our brand division, more than doubled in size in the past year, while Trend Elevate and Trend Athletes have expanded opportunities for both creators and brands. Beyond financial growth, I have focused on building a strong leadership team and systems that allow the company to scale while keeping our creator-first culture intact.

From a simple idea to a thriving business

What do you enjoy most about running this business?

Finding new opportunities for creators beyond traditional brand deals and helping them build additional income through podcasts, investing in brands, media opportunities or projects that extend beyond social platforms. Overall, I’m most proud of building a company that reflects my values while staying grounded in my family and faith. Trend started as a simple idea and has grown into a thriving business with nearly 100 employees and multiple divisions, but what matters most to me is creating a culture where people feel genuinely supported and where our success drives real impact in the community. I also take immense pride in raising three kids with my wife, Dede — with a fourth on the way — and in keeping family at the center of every decision, even as the company continues to grow.

What is your best piece of specific, actionable business advice?

Be realistic before you start. Understand what revenue actually looks like and how long it takes to get there. Once you commit, go all in. Not part-time effort, full commitment. Mentors help later, but early success comes from knowing your daily role and executing consistently.