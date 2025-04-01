Most Creators Are Doing Brand Deals Wrong — And This Sponsorship Expert Has Some Advice for Them Justin Moore discusses how to perfect a pitch, what brands care about and why storytelling is still a prized commodity.

By Shawn P. Walchef Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • After years of running an agency, Justin Moore realized his true passion was educating creators. Now, he’s focused on helping them succeed.
  • Moore believes the best way to secure brand deals isn’t about follower count or flashy media kits; it’s about understanding what brands need and positioning yourself as the solution.
  • Success in sponsorships isn’t about one-off transactions. Moore teaches creators to focus on long-term partnerships that grow over time.

Justin Moore doesn't just teach sponsorships. He's lived them, closed them and built a career around them. Now, he's helping others do the same.

"I love helping people figure this out," Moore tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef. "Most business owners and creators have no idea how to land brand deals, let alone turn them into long-term partnerships. I want to change that."

For years, Moore worked on the agency side, where brands poured millions into sponsorships. He saw firsthand what worked, what didn't and how businesses could position themselves for success. But instead of keeping that knowledge locked behind closed doors, he flipped the script, walking away from agency life to educate creators and entrepreneurs on how to secure brand deals themselves.

His book, Sponsor Magnet, is a roadmap for those looking to turn content into cash flow. From crafting lead magnets to structuring brand pitches, Moore teaches the business side of sponsorships — something many creators ignore until it's too late.

That doesn't mean the transition was easy.

"When I decided to write the book, I had real fears," Moore admits. "Would this kill my business? Would people still want to work with me? But I knew if I could help more people get deals, it was worth it."

Now, with thousands of copies in circulation, the results speak for themselves. Creators, entrepreneurs and business owners are using his methods to land real, sustainable sponsorships.

Digital storytelling is the new currency

Sponsorships aren't just about audience size, they're about influence. And influence, Justin Moore says, comes down to one thing: storytelling.

"We live in a digital world," he explains. "The best way to help brands is by telling stories that resonate. If you know how to do that, you can land deals no matter your audience size."

His agency experience gave him a front-row seat to how brands operate. He understands their pain points, their budgets and what they actually want from partnerships. But the biggest mistake he sees? Creators who pitch themselves like billboards instead of storytellers.

"Too many people focus on numbers," Moore says. "But brands don't just want exposure. They want impact."

That's why Moore teaches a different approach. Instead of bombarding brands with media kits and follower stats, he encourages creators to start the conversation with a simple but powerful question: What does success look like for you?

"That one question changes everything," Moore says. "Most creators assume brands just want eyeballs, but every campaign has a different goal. Some want brand awareness, some want direct sales, others need content they can repurpose. If you can pinpoint what success means to them, you can position yourself as the perfect partner."

That's where Sponsor Magnet comes in. It's not just about landing one-off deals—it's about understanding how to pitch, negotiate and turn sponsorships into a repeatable revenue stream.

"My goal is to empower people," Moore says. "Once you understand how to position yourself, getting sponsorships isn't just possible, it's inevitable."

For those ready to step into the sponsorship game, Moore isn't just offering advice. He's handing them the playbook.

Shawn P. Walchef

Founder of Cali BBQ Media

“Be the show, not the commercial.”

Cali BBQ Media Founder Shawn Walchef helps brands and leaders leverage the new Business Creator Economy with strategic Smartphone Storytelling and Digital Hospitality.

His Cali BBQ restaurant company has generated more than $35 million since opening in 2008. They operate numerous locations in San Diego and beyond.

Shawn’s weekly video series Restaurant Influencers (published by Entrepreneur Media and produced by Cali BBQ Media) has been seen by over 25 million people.

