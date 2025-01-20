Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I have a friend who is a successful wine business entrepreneur whose name is practically synonymous with gatherings of 100 or more. Aside from being the consummate host, he has the rare ability to make you feel like the most important person in the room — no matter how many people are in it.

This is his genius. He knows just enough about everyone to make every interaction not just pleasant but deeply meaningful. His parties are a masterclass in the art of connection and the importance of personalization.

Personalization is your power — it can scale your business, expand your network and strengthen your identity. Whether you're at the beginning stages of building your brand or presenting your idea to the board, knowing how to relate to others authentically can turn any businessperson into a masterful communicator. Here are three skills that will amplify your influence beyond the workplace.

1. Master the art of active listening

Never underestimate the power of the phrase, "Tell me more." In a results-driven professional landscape, many entrepreneurs and business leaders are conditioned to be one step ahead rather than immersed in the present moment.

Anticipating your next step is critical to scaling your business and generating growth. It's like playing chess: Each move prompts you to think ahead, but you won't know your next play without focusing on the board in front of you. Active listening requires the same foresight; remaining both present and fascinated is the catalyst to fully understanding the people in your circle.

A couple of years ago, I joined my Experience team and our Members on an eye-opening cruise to Portugal, Morocco and Spain. What better way to truly understand the people you work with than to spend time together on an adventure at sea? I quickly took the opportunity to join my team and our Members on this voyage because I knew that's where real camaraderie resided.

Being exposed to new environments encourages you to relinquish control and pay attention. When you practice active listening, your only motive should be to learn and demonstrate your interest. I gain a lot of insight by being deeply engaged with someone else's perspective; it not only makes them feel heard but also opens the door to a relationship built on mutual trust.

Take each interaction as an opportunity to walk away from meeting someone new and becoming more enlightened because of it. Remain curious about the people you engage with and encourage them to share more.

2. Individualize every interaction

As an intentional communicator, tailoring each exchange is the key to revitalizing the energy in any room. Occasionally, I have been referred to as the "Chief Energy Officer" at my company. My relationships transformed once I set my focus on meeting others where they are. The goal is not to change yourself to get to know someone else but instead to engage in a way that gives them the space to show up as their authentic self.

During a recent company offsite, I struck up a conversation with our new Director of Partnerships. As we talked about how she was settling into her new role, she mentioned her passion for photography. I asked her what kinds of subjects she enjoyed photographing and how she first got into it. Minutes later, we were huddled together, flipping through her portfolio of candid street scenes from New York City. What could have been a surface-level exchange turned into a meaningful discussion about creativity and storytelling. A few weeks later, she reached out with an inspired idea – designing photography-focused experiences for our Members, led by some of the world's foremost photographers and photography brands. Turning our shared passion from a simple conversation into what will undoubtedly be an unforgettable offering for our Members.

Go the extra mile by individualizing shared moments. Creating a lasting network of support will inspire impactful bonds that extend beyond the workroom. Think of personalization as your social currency—learning how to use it can turn any brief encounter into a rewarding personal or professional relationship.

3. Don't forget to follow through

The uncomfortable truth is that making new connections requires effort. Staying in contact after an initial conversation is essential when building relationships, but it is also the next step people commonly forget to take. A meaningful exchange may spark a potential connection, but as time passes, that conversation fades into a distant memory.

There are easy ways to continue the conversation, like sharing a relevant update from a previous discussion or revisiting an idea someone had by asking about their progress. Scheduling a time in your calendar each week to contact one of your connections is a consistent way to make reigniting old relationships a part of your routine.

Distractions are inevitable, but taking the initiative to demonstrate thoughtfulness advances you from an unfamiliar face to a trusted friend. As the CEO of a community-centered travel and lifestyle brand, I recognize the importance of integrating Member surveys into our communications protocol.

Following up on these surveys is an individual, personalized way to stay informed about our Members through their dedicated ambassadors. It shows that their opinions and feedback matter. Everyone wants to feel valued. These simple actions may feel technical at first, but your social currency grows when you can make others feel like their presence and voice have made an impact.

Regardless of where you are on your career path, people will always remember the effort you made to learn about their aspirations. The further your reach expands, the more profound your relationships will become, elevating your career in unprecedented ways.