Shaquille O’Neal makes more money now from selling chicken sandwiches than he ever did dominating the paint.

The former 7’1″ center earned $30 million at his peak in the NBA, but now pulls in over $95 million annually from business ventures and endorsements. His restaurant portfolio includes approximately 50 locations, including Big Chicken (40 locations, his flagship brand co-founded in 2018 with 350+ more in development), nine Papa John’s in Atlanta, and one Krispy Kreme. He formerly owned 155 Five Guys restaurants and 17 Auntie Anne’s Pretzels locations.

Shaq says he only invests in products he personally uses and loves. “I heard Jeff Bezos say one time he makes his investments based on if it’s going to change people’s lives,” O’Neal told CNBC. “Once I started doing that strategy, I think I probably quadrupled what I’m worth now.” He ate Five Guys burgers, worked out at 24 Hour Fitness, loved Krispy Kreme donuts, and ordered Papa John’s pizza before investing.

Read more