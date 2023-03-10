Papa Johns

Papa Johns

Pizza
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#37 Ranked #77 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$200K - $789K
Units as of 2022
5,759 7.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Papa John's has all you could 'knead' for your pizza dreams to be fulfilled!

Founded in 1985, Papa John’s has grown into one of the largest pizza delivery companies worldwide. The franchise believes that everyone deserves better pizzas and strives to create quality pizza creations in more than 5,000 stores around the globe. Over 2,500 of their franchises are located in the United States, with upwards of 2,000 locations internationally. Thanks to sponsorship as well as extensive radio and TV advertising, the brand is now recognized worldwide.

Each Papa John's franchise creates well-crusted original pizzas using fresh dough and olive oil. They strive to only use the finest ingredients. The dough is hand-tossed and coated with virgin olive oil, and afterward, the pizzas are filled with extra toppings, including a vine-ripened tomato signature sauce.

As a franchisee, you’ll prepare quality pizzas and ensure they reach the customers quickly using the franchise’s efficient delivery system. This involves monitoring the schedule of delivery personnel and tracking delivery times.

Why You May Want to Start a Papa John's Franchise

Running your own Papa John's franchise may mean you’ll satisfy both your passion for baking and giving back to the community.

Pizzas are almost always on demand, so you may enjoy solid business year-round.

Company resources include a team of operations specialists, regional marketing directors, and franchise business directors that analyze every aspect of your franchise from the inside out. Access to these resources may help to keep supply chain costs fairly low, potentially leading to a better franchise for you.

What Might Make a Papa John's Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Papa John's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Other qualifiers to open a Papa John’s franchise may include a business management background, at least one partner, and close proximity to your preferred location. While opening a Papa John's franchise entails fairly upfront costs, it’s still a significant investment that you should prepare for. This may include speaking to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Papa John’s franchise. 

How To Open a Papa John's Franchise

To get started with a Papa John's franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, the brand may contact you to discuss the next steps in the process.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Papa John's team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Papa John's franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.

Sauce up your neighborhood and open a Papa John's franchise!

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Papa Johns

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Pizza
Founded
1985
Parent Company
Papa John's Inc.
Leadership
Rob Lynch, CEO
Corporate Address
2002 Papa John's Blvd.
Louisville, KY 40299
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1986 (37 years)
# of employees at HQ
574
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
5,759 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Papa Johns franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$200,130 - $788,930
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Papa Johns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
239 hours
Classroom Training
75 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Papa Johns? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Papa Johns landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Papa Johns ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #37 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #65 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Globe

Ranked #21 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Food

Ranked #3 in Pizza in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Pizza Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Papa Johns.

Taco Bell

Mexican-inspired food
Ranked #1
Learn More

Culver's

Frozen custard, specialty burgers
Ranked #5
Learn More

Schlotzsky's

Sandwiches, pizza, soups, salads
Ranked #301
Request Info

Vitamin Shoppe, The

Vitamins, minerals, supplements, sport nutrition products
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing