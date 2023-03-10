Signing out of account, Standby...
#37 Ranked #77 last year
- Initial investment
-
$200K - $789K
- Units as of 2022
-
5,759 7.7% over 3 years
Papa John's has all you could 'knead' for your pizza dreams to be fulfilled!
Founded in 1985, Papa John’s has grown into one of the largest pizza delivery companies worldwide. The franchise believes that everyone deserves better pizzas and strives to create quality pizza creations in more than 5,000 stores around the globe. Over 2,500 of their franchises are located in the United States, with upwards of 2,000 locations internationally. Thanks to sponsorship as well as extensive radio and TV advertising, the brand is now recognized worldwide.
Each Papa John's franchise creates well-crusted original pizzas using fresh dough and olive oil. They strive to only use the finest ingredients. The dough is hand-tossed and coated with virgin olive oil, and afterward, the pizzas are filled with extra toppings, including a vine-ripened tomato signature sauce.
As a franchisee, you’ll prepare quality pizzas and ensure they reach the customers quickly using the franchise’s efficient delivery system. This involves monitoring the schedule of delivery personnel and tracking delivery times.
Why You May Want to Start a Papa John's Franchise
Running your own Papa John's franchise may mean you’ll satisfy both your passion for baking and giving back to the community.
Pizzas are almost always on demand, so you may enjoy solid business year-round.
Company resources include a team of operations specialists, regional marketing directors, and franchise business directors that analyze every aspect of your franchise from the inside out. Access to these resources may help to keep supply chain costs fairly low, potentially leading to a better franchise for you.
What Might Make a Papa John's Franchise a Good Choice?
To be part of the Papa John's team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Other qualifiers to open a Papa John’s franchise may include a business management background, at least one partner, and close proximity to your preferred location. While opening a Papa John's franchise entails fairly upfront costs, it’s still a significant investment that you should prepare for. This may include speaking to an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you are financially sound enough to open a Papa John’s franchise.
How To Open a Papa John's Franchise
To get started with a Papa John's franchise, submit an inquiry form. If you are seen as a good fit, the brand may contact you to discuss the next steps in the process.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Papa John's team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Papa John's franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment and relevant training.
Sauce up your neighborhood and open a Papa John's franchise!
Company Overview
About Papa Johns
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1986 (37 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 574
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 5,759 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Papa Johns franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $200,130 - $788,930
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Papa Johns has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 239 hours
- Classroom Training
- 75 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 20
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Papa Johns landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Papa Johns ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
