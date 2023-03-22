Pokeworks
Initial investment
$375K - $611K
Units as of 2022
65 41.3% over 3 years
Pokeworks is a Hawaiian-inspired fast and casual restaurant that opened its first store in midtown Manhattan, New York, in 2015. Pokeworks started franchising in 2016 and partnered with global brand development giant Toridoll Holdings Corporation. It serves Hawaiian poke bowls made with locally or overseas-sourced fish.

From its humble beginnings as a tiny takeout and delivery location in New York, Pokeworks has dramatically expanded its corporate operations with over 40 franchise units and restaurants all over the United States. Today, Pokeworks works with small startup developments and larger restaurant groups in order to continue to try to grow.

Why You May Want to Start a Pokeworks Franchise

You may be able to count on Pokeworks' business model as a solution for every diet to drive your success. Its menu caters to a broad market, serving those with special dietary needs, including those with gluten or nut restrictions, vegans, vegetarians, high-protein eaters, and so on. The Hawaiian fusion restaurant brand is aesthetically partial to the social media-intensive Millennials and Gen Zs—they advertise your product for you.

Pokeworks may not only be a hit among consumers, but also for restaurant owners. As a franchisee, you may appreciate the business model's ease of execution, the flexible menu, and the basic kitchen setup. As a franchisee, you will also receive extensive support from the Pokeworks franchise team, who will help you get started and keep achieving your goals. From national site selection and lease negotiation to training and grand opening marketing, they will take the lead when you need them to. Business development support is also a comprehensive package and includes:

  • Online third-party delivery ordering and management technology

  • Traditional and online advertising

  • Menu development

  • Community fundraisers

  • Buying power

What Might Make a Pokeworks Franchise a Good Choice?

One advantage of opening a Pokeworks franchise may be its preference for multiple unit location developments for primary and secondary markets. The company is still open to single-unit development in small but thriving North American markets. Pokeworks also welcomes large, experienced, and well-funded restaurant groups that are well-positioned in their communities.

To be part of the Pokeworks team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Pokeworks Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Pokeworks location is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You can review the Pokeworks Franchise Disclosure Document for complete financial performance information as part of your research. This document will help you make a more informed decision before investing in a Pokeworks franchise. 

If you like what you see, you can soon own and operate your very own Pokeworks franchise.

Company Overview

About Pokeworks

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Poke, Asian Food, Seafood , Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Beyond Restaurant Group LLC
Leadership
Larry Sidoti, CDO
Corporate Address
220 Technology Dr., #120
Irvine, CA 92618
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
30
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
65 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pokeworks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$374,764 - $610,709
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000 - $1,200,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000 - $500,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Pokeworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
170 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Pokeworks landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Pokeworks ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #481 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Food

Ranked #1 in Poke in 2022

Top Food Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Poke Category

