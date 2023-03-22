Pokeworks is a Hawaiian-inspired fast and casual restaurant that opened its first store in midtown Manhattan, New York, in 2015. Pokeworks started franchising in 2016 and partnered with global brand development giant Toridoll Holdings Corporation. It serves Hawaiian poke bowls made with locally or overseas-sourced fish.

From its humble beginnings as a tiny takeout and delivery location in New York, Pokeworks has dramatically expanded its corporate operations with over 40 franchise units and restaurants all over the United States. Today, Pokeworks works with small startup developments and larger restaurant groups in order to continue to try to grow.

Why You May Want to Start a Pokeworks Franchise

You may be able to count on Pokeworks' business model as a solution for every diet to drive your success. Its menu caters to a broad market, serving those with special dietary needs, including those with gluten or nut restrictions, vegans, vegetarians, high-protein eaters, and so on. The Hawaiian fusion restaurant brand is aesthetically partial to the social media-intensive Millennials and Gen Zs—they advertise your product for you.

Pokeworks may not only be a hit among consumers, but also for restaurant owners. As a franchisee, you may appreciate the business model's ease of execution, the flexible menu, and the basic kitchen setup. As a franchisee, you will also receive extensive support from the Pokeworks franchise team, who will help you get started and keep achieving your goals. From national site selection and lease negotiation to training and grand opening marketing, they will take the lead when you need them to. Business development support is also a comprehensive package and includes:

Online third-party delivery ordering and management technology

Traditional and online advertising

Menu development

Community fundraisers

Buying power

What Might Make a Pokeworks Franchise a Good Choice?

One advantage of opening a Pokeworks franchise may be its preference for multiple unit location developments for primary and secondary markets. The company is still open to single-unit development in small but thriving North American markets. Pokeworks also welcomes large, experienced, and well-funded restaurant groups that are well-positioned in their communities.

To be part of the Pokeworks team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Pokeworks Franchise

As you decide if opening a Pokeworks location is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

You can review the Pokeworks Franchise Disclosure Document for complete financial performance information as part of your research. This document will help you make a more informed decision before investing in a Pokeworks franchise.

If you like what you see, you can soon own and operate your very own Pokeworks franchise.