- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#481 Ranked #378 last year
- Initial investment
-
$375K - $611K
- Units as of 2022
-
65 41.3% over 3 years
Pokeworks is a Hawaiian-inspired fast and casual restaurant that opened its first store in midtown Manhattan, New York, in 2015. Pokeworks started franchising in 2016 and partnered with global brand development giant Toridoll Holdings Corporation. It serves Hawaiian poke bowls made with locally or overseas-sourced fish.
From its humble beginnings as a tiny takeout and delivery location in New York, Pokeworks has dramatically expanded its corporate operations with over 40 franchise units and restaurants all over the United States. Today, Pokeworks works with small startup developments and larger restaurant groups in order to continue to try to grow.
Why You May Want to Start a Pokeworks Franchise
You may be able to count on Pokeworks' business model as a solution for every diet to drive your success. Its menu caters to a broad market, serving those with special dietary needs, including those with gluten or nut restrictions, vegans, vegetarians, high-protein eaters, and so on. The Hawaiian fusion restaurant brand is aesthetically partial to the social media-intensive Millennials and Gen Zs—they advertise your product for you.
Pokeworks may not only be a hit among consumers, but also for restaurant owners. As a franchisee, you may appreciate the business model's ease of execution, the flexible menu, and the basic kitchen setup. As a franchisee, you will also receive extensive support from the Pokeworks franchise team, who will help you get started and keep achieving your goals. From national site selection and lease negotiation to training and grand opening marketing, they will take the lead when you need them to. Business development support is also a comprehensive package and includes:
Online third-party delivery ordering and management technology
Traditional and online advertising
Menu development
Community fundraisers
Buying power
What Might Make a Pokeworks Franchise a Good Choice?
One advantage of opening a Pokeworks franchise may be its preference for multiple unit location developments for primary and secondary markets. The company is still open to single-unit development in small but thriving North American markets. Pokeworks also welcomes large, experienced, and well-funded restaurant groups that are well-positioned in their communities.
To be part of the Pokeworks team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a Pokeworks Franchise
As you decide if opening a Pokeworks location is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
You can review the Pokeworks Franchise Disclosure Document for complete financial performance information as part of your research. This document will help you make a more informed decision before investing in a Pokeworks franchise.
If you like what you see, you can soon own and operate your very own Pokeworks franchise.
Company Overview
About Pokeworks
- Industry
- Food
- Related Categories
- Poke, Asian Food, Seafood , Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- Beyond Restaurant Group LLC
- Leadership
- Larry Sidoti, CDO
- Corporate Address
-
220 Technology Dr., #120
Irvine, CA 92618
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 30
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 65 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Pokeworks franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $374,764 - $610,709
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000 - $1,200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $350,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.5%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Pokeworks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 170 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 12
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Pokeworks? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Pokeworks landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Pokeworks ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
