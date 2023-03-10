Challenge Island is an international educational enrichment program for children. Challenge Island's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) program equips students with creative skills, critical thinking, and dialogue. Challenge Island hopes that the children will apply these skills to become positive figures in society as they grow up.

Award-winning author, educator, and parenting expert Sharon Estroff founded Challenge Island in 2003. The company started franchising in 2012 and currently has over 110 franchise units globally.

Why You May Want to Start a Challenge Island Franchise

For a visionary and passionate franchisee who loves working with children, the Challenge Island franchise is an excellent opportunity to start a fulfilling career. Challenge Island will train you in their top-rated curriculum that is trusted by parents and educators. They will also offer support throughout your franchising journey, showing you how to make the best of a tested and popular business model.

As a franchisee, you will make a difference in children's lives through fun and educational activities. You will be part of a renowned educational program that offers a proven curriculum and introduces students to a new academic world. Through art and imagination, you will teach your students how to contribute to societal growth.

What Might Make a Challenge Island Franchise a Good Choice?

The Challenge Island franchise network is the number one expert program in the STEAM sector, with various business streams. These include:

Afterschool challenges

In-school field trips

Educational summer camps

Parties

Family activities and night outs

Virtual learning programs

Corporate team building

Pre-school program

To franchise a Challenge Island location, be prepared to invest financially. Franchisees will need to meet a company set liquid capital and net worth. You will need to pay a franchise fee along with an investment range depending upon site location, employee wages, etc. Veterans are offered a discount on the company franchise fee.

Challenge Island offers full support, including on-the-job and classroom training. They will help you market your franchise through regional advertising, website development, email marketing, and social media.

How to Start a Challenge Island Franchise

The initial inquiry may garner a franchise representative contacting you to discuss the franchise opportunity further. As you move through the franchise process, you may have the chance to talk with other Challenge Island franchisees. Current franchisees may give you advice and insight into operating a Challenge Island franchise.

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Challenge Island franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are chosen to franchise with Challenge Island, you will be expected to attend a one-day classroom training and tour the company's headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. You may receive on the job training at a franchised Challenge Island to familiarize yourself with how you should operate the business. As you near the opening of your location, Challenge Island will continue to support you as you prepare to teach and inspire the next generation of children.