Challenge Island
Initial investment
$50K - $69K
Units as of 2022
186 78.8% over 3 years
Challenge Island is an international educational enrichment program for children. Challenge Island's Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math (STEAM) program equips students with creative skills, critical thinking, and dialogue. Challenge Island hopes that the children will apply these skills to become positive figures in society as they grow up.

Award-winning author, educator, and parenting expert Sharon Estroff founded Challenge Island in 2003. The company started franchising in 2012 and currently has over 110 franchise units globally. 

Why You May Want to Start a Challenge Island Franchise

For a visionary and passionate franchisee who loves working with children, the Challenge Island franchise is an excellent opportunity to start a fulfilling career. Challenge Island will train you in their top-rated curriculum that is trusted by parents and educators. They will also offer support throughout your franchising journey, showing you how to make the best of a tested and popular business model.

As a franchisee, you will make a difference in children's lives through fun and educational activities. You will be part of a renowned educational program that offers a proven curriculum and introduces students to a new academic world. Through art and imagination, you will teach your students how to contribute to societal growth.

What Might Make a Challenge Island Franchise a Good Choice?

The Challenge Island franchise network is the number one expert program in the STEAM sector, with various business streams. These include:

  • Afterschool challenges

  • In-school field trips

  • Educational summer camps

  • Parties

  • Family activities and night outs

  • Virtual learning programs

  • Corporate team building

  • Pre-school program

To franchise a Challenge Island location, be prepared to invest financially. Franchisees will need to meet a company set liquid capital and net worth. You will need to pay a franchise fee along with an investment range depending upon site location, employee wages, etc. Veterans are offered a discount on the company franchise fee. 

Challenge Island offers full support, including on-the-job and classroom training. They will help you market your franchise through regional advertising, website development, email marketing, and social media. 

How to Start a Challenge Island Franchise

The initial inquiry may garner a franchise representative contacting you to discuss the franchise opportunity further. As you move through the franchise process, you may have the chance to talk with other Challenge Island franchisees. Current franchisees may give you advice and insight into operating a Challenge Island franchise. 

As you make your decision regarding whether to open a Challenge Island franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If you are chosen to franchise with Challenge Island, you will be expected to attend a one-day classroom training and tour the company's headquarters in Marietta, Georgia. You may receive on the job training at a franchised Challenge Island to familiarize yourself with how you should operate the business. As you near the opening of your location, Challenge Island will continue to support you as you prepare to teach and inspire the next generation of children. 

Company Overview

About Challenge Island

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2003
Parent Company
Challenge Island Global
Leadership
Sharon Estroff, Founder/CEO
Corporate Address
4590 Lasalle Ct.
Marietta, GA 30062
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
186 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Challenge Island franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,410 - $44,900
Initial Investment
$50,185 - $68,925
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Challenge Island has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
24 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

