Children's Businesses Franchises
# 6
Kumon Math & Reading Centers
Supplemental education
$64K - $140K
# 29
Goldfish Swim School
Infant and child swimming lessons
$1.4M - $3.2M
# 31
Mathnasium Learning Centers
Math tutoring
$113K - $149K
# 60
Huntington Learning Centers
Tutoring and test prep
$133K - $277K
# 67
Primrose Schools
Educational childcare
$652K - $6.8M
# 74
D-BAT
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
$495K - $967K
# 76
Goddard School, The
Preschool/educational childcare
$697K - $864K
# 87
Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The
Preschool/educational childcare
$544K - $3.6M
# 114
Snapology
STEAM education programs
$41K - $221K
# 129
Kiddie Academy
Educational childcare
$345K - $5.6M
# 137
Skyhawks Sports & Supertots Sports Academy
Sports camps and programs
$28K - $72K
# 143
Lightbridge Academy
Childcare/early learning
$549K - $5.1M
# 151
Challenge Island
Educational enrichment programs
$48K - $63K
# 173
STEM For Kids
Biomed, coding, business, and engineering programs for ages 4 to 14
$50K - $84K
# 174
Aqua-Tots Swim Schools
Swimming lessons
$502K - $1.2M
# 177
SafeSplash/SwimLabs/Swimtastic
Child and adult swimming lessons, parties, summer camps
$52K - $1.9M
# 215
School of Rock
Music education
$272K - $494K
# 222
British Swim School
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and older
$94K - $126K
# 228
Tutor Doctor
Tutoring
$84K - $129K
# 233
Once Upon A Child
New and used children's clothing, equipment, furniture, toys
$255K - $397K
# 240
Bach to Rock
Music schools
$293K - $525K
# 243
Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academies
Childcare centers
$4.4M - $5.7M
# 244
Soccer Shots
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
$41K - $55K
# 274
College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors
Nanny placement, babysitting
$105K - $158K
# 299
Building Kidz School
Preschool/educational childcare
$214K - $867K
# 316
IDEA Lab Kids
STEAM enrichment classes, camps, and parties
$156K - $368K
# 317
Bricks & Minifigs
Lego stores
$109K - $276K
# 342
KLA Schools
Preschool/childcare
$1.1M - $6M
# 353
Ivy Kids Systems
Childcare and early learning
$1.1M - $5.5M
# 356
Tutoring Center, The
Tutoring
$106K - $180K
# 373
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
$16K - $81K
# 398
Little Gym, The
Child-development/fitness programs
$223K - $467K
# 407
Eye Level Learning Centers
Supplemental education
$52K - $122K
# 408
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps, and clinics
$60K - $70K
# 426
Kidcreate Studio
Children's art education
$109K - $261K
# 429
Tutu School
Children's ballet schools
$89K - $150K
# 436
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
$37K - $65K
# 452
Rhea Lana's
Children's consignment events
$21K - $40K
# 454
Learning Express Toys & Gifts
Specialty toy stores
$182K - $319K
# 456
Apex Leadership Co.
Elementary-school fundraising and fitness programs
$79K - $110K
# 461
Coder School, the
Coding education for ages 7 to 18
$75K - $151K
# 465
iCode
Computer science education for children in grades K-12
$175K - $343K
# 480
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs for children
$38K - $82K
# 485
Just Between Friends
Children's and maternity consignment sale events
$39K - $55K
# 488
Hi-Five Sports
Youth sports programs
$21K - $414K
# 495
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services
In-home tutoring
$33K - $52K
# 499
Little Medical School
Healthcare-themed after-school and summer-camp programs
$42K - $58K
A Plus All Subjects Tutoring Inc.
Tutoring
$38K - $72K
ABC Do-Re-ME!
Music programs
$2K - $8K
Above Grade Level In-Home Tutoring
Tutoring
$52K - $77K
