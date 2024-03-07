James Henderson
James Henderson is an accomplished CEO with a proven track record of organizational transformation and growth in luxury businesses including Exclusive Resorts, VistaJet/XOJET, Ferretti Group, and Formula 1. He has extensive global experience having lived and worked in 8 different countries.
Want Loyal Customers? Try These 5 Ways to Inspire Them
When a brand does loyalty right, it's not just about loyalty. It's about belonging.