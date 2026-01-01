Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Leadership challenges often arise from making necessary, yet unpopular, decisions to guide an organization to long-term success.

Prioritizing approval over purpose can undermine a leader’s credibility, causing indecision and a loss of trust among team members.

Effective leadership involves clear communication, consistency and empathy when navigating tough calls, ensuring respect and lasting impact over fleeting popularity.

Leadership is not a popularity contest. At some point, every leader faces the moment when doing what’s right for the organization conflicts with doing what people want to hear.

That moment tests courage. It tests conviction, but it also defines whether a leader leads for approval or for impact.

Unpopular decisions can range from restructuring teams, cutting budgets, ending long-standing projects or shifting company direction. These choices carry weight. They create discomfort. They often spark resistance. Yet without them, progress stalls and organizations stagnate.

A great leader undergoes these moments with clarity and confidence.

Related: Why The Most Effective Leaders Don’t Yell the Loudest — They Conduct

The cost of popularity in leadership

The desire to be liked is deeply human. Leaders are no exception. But prioritizing popularity over purpose carries real costs.

When leaders prioritize approval above all else, their decisions become diluted. Instead of pursuing the best path forward, they chase consensus at any cost. This leads to:

Indecision: Constantly delaying choices out of fear of backlash.

Constantly delaying choices out of fear of backlash. Short-term appeasement. Choosing what pleases today instead of what sustains tomorrow.

Choosing what pleases today instead of what sustains tomorrow. Loss of trust. Teams eventually recognize when leaders avoid tough calls. Respect erodes even if “liking” remains.

It’s tempting to equate being liked with being trusted, but they are not the same. Trust is earned through consistency and integrity. Popularity can shift with the mood of the moment.

The myth of popularity in leadership

True leadership requires prioritizing the bigger picture. That may mean making a decision that frustrates or disappoints some in the short term but strengthens the organization in the long term. People want to be leaders because, at a conscious or unconscious, level, they want to be liked and popular amongst their peers. But this is very rare, especially for the great leaders.

Instead, leaders should value respect over approval. Respect is not about always agreeing. It’s about recognizing a leader’s fairness, consistency and willingness to act with integrity.

As Zev Gilboa states: “There’s a difference between popularity and respect. Popularity is doing what people want, and respect is doing what people need.”

For example, a leader who restructures a department may face criticism initially. But if that decision helps the company survive and thrive, respect grows. Over time, people often come to appreciate the difficult choices, even if they didn’t like them at the moment.

Related: The 3-Step Framework to Lead with Clarity and Confidence

How to navigate unpopularity: Practical steps

Making a tough decision is one part of leadership. Navigating the aftermath is another. Here are some practical ways leaders can handle these moments:

1. Be clear on the “why”

People can accept hard news if they understand the reasoning behind it. Leaders must clearly explain the purpose of the decision, the factors considered and the bigger picture it serves.

2. Communicate early and honestly

Silence breeds rumors. Leaders should not wait until the last moment to reveal decisions. Early, transparent communication minimizes speculation and builds trust, even in the most challenging circumstances. According to Newswise coverage of the study “New Study Examines How Leaders Explain Unpopular Decisions”, they found the following: “Research has consistently shown that explanations can help reduce the criticism and moral outrage managers face when they make unpopular decisions.”

3. Acknowledge the impact

Unpopular decisions often carry real consequences for individuals and teams. When a leader takes the time to acknowledge this reality instead of brushing it aside, it demonstrates empathy. By recognizing the human impact, resistance softens and space for understanding begins to open.

4. Stay consistent

Clarity is the foundation of trust. Mixed messages erode credibility, and once a decision is made, leaders must stand by it with steady conviction. Shifting direction under pressure not only signals weakness but also fuels uncertainty across the team.

5. Create space for dialogue

Allowing people to express frustration or ask questions does not reverse the choice, but it validates their experience and maintains respect.

6. Model confidence without arrogance

Confidence reassures teams that the leader believes in the path forward. Arrogance, on the other hand, dismisses concerns and silences feedback, eroding trust. The true balance lies in confidence that is anchored in empathy, where conviction and compassion move together. These steps do not make unpopular decisions “popular.” But they help teams process them constructively and preserve the trust needed to move forward together.

The strength found in tough decisions

Unpopular decisions often define a leader’s legacy. Rarely do teams remember the easy calls, but they do remember the hard ones.

When leaders prioritize the bigger picture over short-term approval, they demonstrate courage. They show that leadership is all about taking responsibility.

Over time, the hardest decisions often earn the deepest respect. Teams notice when a leader values integrity over applause. They see when choices are made to protect the long-term health of the organization, even if it comes at a personal cost.

Related: This Is the Leadership Superpower of 2025 — Do You Have What It Takes?

Conclusion

The ultimate measure of leadership is not how many people like the leader at any given moment. It’s how effectively the leader guides the organization toward its mission.

Popularity may feel rewarding in the short term, but respect lasts longer.

Leaders must remember: Making tough calls is not a failure of leadership. It is the very essence of it. The courage to prioritize the greater good, communicate with honesty and navigate resistance with empathy is what separates strong leaders from weak ones.

At the end of the day, teams don’t need leaders who always say what they want to hear. They need leaders who do what needs to be done.

Approval fades. Respect endures. And it is respect that allows leaders to leave a lasting impact.