Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Some People Aren't Cut Out to Be Managers — And That's Okay. Here's What You Can Do Instead. It is possible to climb the career ladder in other ways. All you need to do is be self-aware and look for career opportunities in other areas.

By John Rampton

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The idea of taking on a management role appeals to some people. These are typically natural leaders who enjoy providing one-on-one feedback, are adept at seeing the big picture, know how to steer a team, and possess other managerial qualities.

Nevertheless, not everyone experiences this.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

How a Friendship Between Jack Daniel and the Enslaved Man Who Taught Him About Whiskey Helped Revive a Black-Owned Business Set on Fire During George Floyd Protests
Lock
Communication Tips 7 Entrepreneurs and Leaders Wish They'd Known in Their Early 20s
Lock
Here's How CEOs and Millionaires Use ChatGPT for a Productivity Boost
Lock
How to Identify Your Peak Productivity Hours During Your Work Day
7 Surefire Ways to Find a Work-Life Balance This Summer
'More Crucial Now Than Ever Before,' The Biggest Franchise Trends of 2023, According to 17 Top Franchise Executives

Related Topics

Leadership Management Work-Life Balance Freelancers Consulting Careers Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'Pre-Boarding Scam': Customers Furious at Southwest Airlines After 20 Passengers Ask For Wheelchair Assistance to Board

A viral tweet is slamming the airline's wheelchair policy for boarding and disembarking.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Costco Cracks Down on Membership Sharing: 'We Don't Feel It's Right'

The wholesaler is now asking for a photo ID with the membership card at checkout.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Growing a Business

We're Now Finding Out The Damaging Results of The Mandated Return to Office — And It's Worse Than We Thought.

Companies knew the mandated return to the office would cause some attrition, however, they were not prepared for the serious problems that would present.

By Gleb Tsipursky
Social Media

LinkedIn Changed Its Algorithms — Here's How Your Posts Will Get More Attention Now

To maximize your reach, it's time to share "knowledge and advice."

By Jason Feifer
Productivity

The Real Reason You Procrastinate and Expert Strategies to Overcoming It

Procrastination is not a time management problem. It's an emotional management problem.

By Jonathan Small
Business News

'Literally Our Dream Scenario': Man Stuns Internet After Being the Only Passenger on a Flight

Phil Stinger was trying to fly home to Charlotte, North Carolina, from Oklahoma when the ordeal began.

By Emily Rella