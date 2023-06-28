It is possible to climb the career ladder in other ways. All you need to do is be self-aware and look for career opportunities in other areas.

The idea of taking on a management role appeals to some people. These are typically natural leaders who enjoy providing one-on-one feedback, are adept at seeing the big picture, know how to steer a team, and possess other managerial qualities.

Nevertheless, not everyone experiences this.