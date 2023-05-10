For Subscribers

This Common Leadership Habit Will Harm Your Credibility. Are You Guilty of It?

As leaders, we're always looking for ways to build credibility among peers and employees. But this easy-to-make mistake can ruin it in an instant.

learn more about Entrepreneur Staff

By Entrepreneur Staff

jacoblund | Getty Images

Talk is cheap. It's far easier to say we'll do something than it is to actually do it.

Executive coach and speaker Amy M. Chambers is an expert in this topic. "In my experience, the fastest way to build trust is to make and keep commitments," she says. "When people say what they'll do and then do what they say, we instantly feel more bonded and connected to them. Because this isn't always common in leadership and life, consistently keeping your word can dramatically differentiate you from the rest. But what about when the reverse happens? Some argue that making a commitment and not keeping it damages trust more than never having made it at all."

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Managing Teams Business Management Premium Amy M Chambers

Editor's Pick

The Great-Great-Granddaughter of the Long-Uncredited Man Who Taught Jack Daniel How to Make Whiskey Is Now the Award-Winning Master Blender at His Namesake Distillery
This One Small Word Change Can Make You Instantly More Persuasive
How to Write a Business Plan for Your Franchise
After Nearly Dying From an Eating Disorder, She Raised $75 Million for a Startup to Make Evidence-Based Treatment Affordable for Everyone
How to Handle Rejection at Different Stages of Your Career and Business
6 Business Leaders Reveal the Worst Entrepreneurial Advice They Hear All the Time

Most Popular

See all
Business News

A Missing Tech CEO Is Found Dead In Santa Monica. 'His Bright Smile Will Be Missed.'

Police say they discovered the remains of Beau Mann not far from where an Uber dropped him off a year and a half ago.

By Jonathan Small

Making a Change

How to Free Yourself After Divorce by Letting Go

Despite the difficulty, letting go is an essential part of a healthy divorce healing journey.

By Rachel S. Ruby

By Sam Silverman

Fundraising

Former Uber Exec Tells How Startups Can Raise Billions

Here's how to connect on a one-on-one call with Uber's former Chief Business Officer Emil Michael.

By Brad Klune

Science & Technology

How OpenAI's GPT-4 Will Transform Your Business — Whether You Want It to or Not

Here are some ways in which this new technology will supercharge your business.

By Brad Schneider

Business News

'One of the Most Influential Programs in Existence': A Generation Mourns the Loss of History as MTV News Shutters

The news comes as Showtime, Paramount Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios look to layoff 25% of domestic employees.

By Emily Rella