Mastering your mindset can change not just your business, but your life — I see it every day as a personal brand confidante and through the transformative experiences of my clients. Entrepreneurship isn't merely about launching a business; it's a long-term journey filled with challenges, resilience and, often, failure. But it's these challenges that shape us.

Every entrepreneurial journey starts with your mindset. Ask yourself: How do you handle setbacks? Do you see opportunities where others only see barriers? Your grit, resilience and perseverance will determine your success. In my experience as a multiple exit entrepreneur, I've thrived despite setbacks because I've always viewed adversity as an opportunity to grow. And remember, building an entrepreneurial mindset means being willing to constantly learn and improve beyond your college education.

So, let's focus on actionable insights for developing that entrepreneurial mindset that can elevate your sales game and make playing the long game possible.

1. Invest time into continuous learning

Continuous learning is more than just self-improvement, it's the key to entrepreneurial success. According to the World Economic Forum, the half-life of skills is about five years, meaning the knowledge you've acquired needs to be constantly refreshed. Are you keeping up with industry trends, expanding your skills and staying curious? Think of this process as sharpening your entrepreneurial tools; each lesson learned equips you to tackle future challenges.

I recently advised a tech startup founder who saw the digital landscape changing quickly, too quick even for his young team to keep up. Rather than feeling overwhelmed, he set aside time every week to read targeted industry reports and reach out and connect with other 'targeted' industry leaders. Over a five-month period, this approach not only kept him ahead of trends but also helped him pivot his business model successfully, including attracting keen investors.

2. Embrace resilience and optimism

The entrepreneurial path isn't paved with constant wins — far from it. There will be tough days, weeks or even months. But what separates successful entrepreneurs is their response to adversity. A study from the University of Cambridge found that entrepreneurs who maintain a positive yet grounded outlook in challenging times are more likely to persevere and achieve long-term success.

It's not the setbacks that define you; it's how you react to them. Every stumble is a stepping stone, and every failure is a lesson. As a personal brand expert, I've seen clients overcome challenges simply because they reframed setbacks as learning experiences. And let's not forget: Resilience breeds respect and respect builds trust.

3. Redefine failure

Let's be honest: No one likes to fail. Why? Because we've been conditioned to believe it's bad, even catastrophic. However, in entrepreneurship, failure is a necessary part of growth. According to a report by CB Insights, around 42% of startups fail due to a lack of market need — yet, it's often these failures that guide entrepreneurs toward more sustainable opportunities. It's not about avoiding failure; it's about embracing it as an opportunity to iterate, learn and evolve. Without failure, no business would have grown, and that includes mine.

Remember Thomas Edison's words: "I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work." Let that mindset fuel your journey. Failure, when seen as "feed-forward," is one of the best teachers.

4. Flourish in the power of your network

While entrepreneurship often feels like an individual journey, your network can be your lifeline. Did you know that, according to LinkedIn, 80% of professionals consider networking to be crucial to career success? Surround yourself with a strong community of like-minded individuals who can provide support, share insights and even open doors for joint ventures or partnerships, just as we did with our client. A solid network is more than just business cards — it's the drive and fuel that propel your entrepreneurial journey.

Sales: The heartbeat of business success

Let's pivot to sales — a topic that can make even the most seasoned entrepreneur uneasy. For many, sales evoke mixed feelings: excitement, fear or even dread. But whether you love it or hate it, the reality is clear: Sales are the lifeblood of your business.

However, sales isn't merely about making money. It's about "enrollment," building connections, understanding your audience and offering solutions that add real value to their lives. Research by Harvard Business Review suggests that successful salespeople spend up to 40% of their time prospecting and engaging, rather than closing. This focus on building relationships and trust drives repeat business and builds brand loyalty over time.

Sales is an intricate dance between art and science. The art lies in the psychology of persuasion, storytelling and empathy. The science is in the data understanding customer behavior, tracking trends and refining your approach based on results. Combining the two is the key to sales mastery. Your aim should be to be solution-focused, build "real" relationships and not simply make the sale, for the sale's sake.

One often overlooked concept in sales is having "skin in the game." Simply put, it means having a personal stake in the outcome. When you have something to gain or lose — be it reputation, financial investment or time — it drives you to go above and beyond. As Warren Buffett once said, "Having skin in the game is the ultimate yardstick for performance."

For entrepreneurs, this is even more applicable. Your brand, your reputation, your very business rely on your ability to sell. This personal investment compels you to work harder, listen more intently and provide exceptional service. And let's not forget, this type of commitment is contagious — your customers sense it and respond with greater loyalty.

Having skin in the game also means holding yourself accountable. In my company, our culture is, "Our promise is our word ... Guaranteed." It's about integrity — being transparent with customers, setting the right expectations and delivering on the trust invested in you. Customers who trust you will not only return but refer you to others. And this referral-based trust is priceless — it's what turns customers into loyal advocates.

But with great risk comes great reward. The pressure to succeed can be intense, but those willing to take calculated risks are the ones who reap the benefits. As Richard Branson put it, "Opportunities are like buses, there's always another one coming. But the key is to be ready when they come by having your skin in the game."

Taking the next steps

Entrepreneurship and sales are intertwined, both require a mindset that's resilient, optimistic and willing to embrace failure as a learning tool. Surround yourself with the right network, learn from the success models around you and be honest about your strengths and weaknesses, as a business and also as a person.

Remember, sales aren't about pushing a product; it's about providing solutions and building lasting relationships. The more "skin in the game" you have, the more you'll invest in going the extra mile, acting with integrity and creating true impact.

So, as you continue your journey, bear in mind that success is more about first, how you think, and second, what you do. Cultivate a growth mindset, embrace every learning opportunity and most importantly, keep your focus on providing genuine value. The rewards await those who are willing to risk and invest in themselves and that's the essence of the entrepreneurial spirit today and the future.