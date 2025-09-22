Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you know anything about me, you know I'm all in. On music memorabilia. On people. On my work. On whatever's in front of me.

I don't know another speed. I've never been great at "halfway." I either care enough to give something everything I've got, or I don't touch it at all. For me, that's the essence of entrepreneurship. You can't dabble your way into building something meaningful. You have to decide. You're either in or out.

That's why, when I meet founders, I'll usually ask them one simple question: "What would make you quit?" If they pause or start listing reasons, I already know they're not there yet. But when someone looks me straight in the eye and says, "Nothing," that's when I know I'm talking to someone who's built for this. That answer tells me they've already done the hard part — mentally closing every exit door before they even walk in.

Being all in doesn't mean they're fearless. It means they've already accepted the rollercoaster that comes with the territory. They've decided in advance that no rejection, no slow month, no investor passing on them is going to be the thing that takes them out.

For me, going all in has never felt like a strategy. It's felt like survival. When I started in real estate, I didn't have a backup plan. I didn't have a cushion to land on. I didn't even have a clear playbook. I had urgency. I had hunger. I had no other option but to figure it out. That's the art of being all in. You don't wait for perfect conditions. You move forward because you've already eliminated quitting as an option.

I always say, "burn the ships." If you're going to do something, do it in a way where there's no going back. That mindset forces you to figure it out. It forces you to get creative. It forces you to commit in a way you never would if you kept a safety net.

Here's the funny thing about fear...it usually shows up dressed as logic. It says things like, "Wait until you're more prepared." Or, "Play it safe for now." Or, "Test it before you commit." Those sound smart, but they're really just hesitation in disguise. I've learned that if you give that voice too much airtime, you'll talk yourself right out of the shot that could've changed your life.

The other truth is this: people want to follow commitment. Nobody gets inspired by a halfway effort. Your team feels it. Your family feels it. Clients and investors feel it. When you're all in, it shows. Energy is contagious, and commitment is the best way to spread it.

Being all in doesn't mean you bet the farm on every idea. It means you show up fully present in whatever lane you're in. For me, that's my family, my faith and my businesses. For you, it might be something else. The specifics don't matter. What matters is the posture. All in doesn't mean you're doing everything at once. It means you're giving the important stuff your full weight.

I've had plenty of days when the odds weren't in my favor. That's part of the game. If you're not willing to risk being misunderstood, you're probably not going all in.

ADHD and dyslexia have been huge parts of my story. For some people, that sounds like a disadvantage. For me, it's been an edge. I can't fake interest. If I don't care, I won't last. But if I do care, I'm locked in. I'll get obsessed. I'll get urgent. I'll get creative. That's a gift, not a curse. And it's one more reason being 'all in' comes naturally to me.

Even outside of work, I see it. My music wall didn't build itself overnight. Every record, every signed album, every piece of memorabilia — I hunted for it, collected it, protected it. Why? Because I was all in. It's not a hobby, it's a passion. That's the same energy I've always brought to business and to life.

The older I get, the more I see this isn't just about business. It's about how you live. It's about who you love. It's about how you spend your time. If something matters, give it everything. That's where the good stuff happens.

The people I admire most don't always have the best pitch deck or the biggest bankroll. They're the ones who decided early on that nothing could make them quit. That mindset is the difference.

So if you're sitting there wondering whether to go for it, ask yourself the same question I ask every founder: "What would make me quit?" If your honest answer is nothing, then congratulations. You're already all in.

Nobody's going to save you. You have to save yourself. And the best way I know to do that? Burn the ships. Be all in.