The difference between being busy and being lethal is knowing what's worth your minutes and being bold enough to protect them.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Humans haven't figured out how to create more time. The people who win? They protect it like their life depends on it. Because it does. Time is your sharpest weapon. You either use it to cut through the noise, or you let it dull itself with distractions.

If you're not lethal with your time, you'll lose it. Simple as that.

Related: Time Is Money — Here's How to Leverage It to Add Value to a Product

I talk about urgency a lot

I talk about urgency all the time. Not just in business. In life. Urgency isn't panic. Urgency is respect. It's knowing time is limited and treating it like gold.

When you move with urgency, you cut the fluff. You get to the point. You stop dragging things out that don't need to be dragged.

The fastest way to kill momentum? Move slow. The fastest way to build momentum? Move now.

People always say life is short. I don't believe that.

I believe life is long.

The question is not how fast you can fill your calendar. The question is how well you can fill your life.

I love to work. But I had to learn the hard way.

I love to work, but over the years, I've learned there's a difference between being busy and being lethal. That's a hard pill to swallow. People love to seem busy.

That's not bad. It's human.

But the faster you can learn what's not worth your time (and actually be okay with that decision), the more unstoppable you become.

Busy people are usually just disorganized people in disguise.

You can be busy doing the wrong things for years and still end up nowhere. Being busy is easy. Being intentional is hard.

Busy fills your calendar.

Intention fills your life.

Busy says yes to everything.

Intention says yes to what matters.

Busy burns you out.

Intention builds you up.

I had to learn that busyness is a trap.

It's loud. It's addictive. It makes you feel like you're winning when you're actually just treading water. Being intentional is uncomfortable because it forces you to choose. Busy people say they don't have time. Intentional people know exactly where their time is going.

Related: 10 Simple Ways to Escape Busyness and Enjoy Free Time

Fatherhood changed everything

When I became a dad, my life got a whole new point. It wasn't about the next company. It wasn't about the next deal. It wasn't about stacking more to-dos. It was about family. It was about being present.

Being a dad made me lethal with my time.

When you realize your kid's only going to be that age once, you get real clear on what matters. I don't waste minutes anymore. I don't have minutes to waste.

Faith brought it all into focus

As a Christian, I know I don't control my timeline at the end of the day. God's in charge of that. Not me.

But I do get to choose where that time goes. I don't want to waste it. I don't want to miss what matters. I had to learn to sharpen my time like a blade. Ruthless. Precise. Non-negotiable. You don't need more hours. You need sharper decisions.

Your time sets the tone

When I was building my companies early in my real estate career, I used to take every call. Every meeting. Every coffee. I thought being available made me valuable. It didn't. It made me exhausted.

People respect your time when you respect your time. And theirs. Your calendar is your property. Treat it like that. If you're loose with your time, you'll attract people who are loose with your time. If you're lethal with your time, you'll attract people who value time. You set the tone. You build the boundary. You decide what's worth it.

Related: The Most Successful Founders Take Retreats — Here's Why You Should, Too

The power of no

You can't master your time if you're afraid to say no. You're not being mean. You're being honest.

Here's a rule: If it's not a "heck yes," it's a no. You don't need to apologize for it. You don't need to explain it. I've missed out on things I didn't need to be at. I've skipped calls that didn't move the needle. I've walked away from opportunities that weren't aligned.

Saying no is how you say yes to what matters.

Related: Why Rejection is the Best Thing for Every Entrepreneur to Hear

Time doesn't wait

Time is not waiting for you to get organized.

It's not waiting for you to feel ready.

Guess what? Perfect never shows up.

You have to move now. You have to decide now.

Time is your most unforgiving currency. You can spend it, but you can't earn it back.

When you start treating your minutes like money, you get very clear. Very fast. On what's worth it and what's not.

Be a time assassin

Do you want to win? You have to become a time assassin.

Cut the fluff.

Cut the overthinking.

Cut the dead meetings.

Optimize the pointless tasks.

Move fast.

Decide fast.

Focus fast.

When I got lethal with my time, I made more room for what actually mattered.

More room for building.

More room for thinking.

More room for living.

And the best part? I made more room for them. My family. My why.

You don't need to fill your calendar to feel valuable.

You need to own your calendar to build value.

Your time is either building your future or it's bleeding into someone else's. Be lethal with it. Every minute counts. Especially the ones you spend at home.