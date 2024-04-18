Rogers Healy
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® VIP
Founder + CEO of Morrison Seger VC Partners and The Rogers Healy Cos.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How I Turned My Learning Disabilities Into a Superpower
This article outlines my journey from struggling with multiple learning disabilities to recognizing my unique abilities as a strength. It explains how leveraging my personality, interests, and instincts helped me build self-confidence and achieve success as an entrepreneur and leader.