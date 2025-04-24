What if I told you that's all you need to surpass 95% of people in any skill? With 18 minutes of focused, consistent effort each day, you can turn small moments into massive progress.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you have 18 extra minutes per day?

What if I told you that's all you need to be better than 95% of people at any skill?

Sounds pretty doable, right? I'd bet that you spend more than 18 minutes scrolling through TikTok, checking your email or ordering your third matcha of the day.