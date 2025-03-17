Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Leaders frequently become enamored with specific leadership topics. Perhaps they read a book or attended a keynote session and recognized a need within their own organization for a concept that resonated with them. When this happens, they can become quite passionate. The topic becomes a drumbeat, soundbites follow, and the leader hopes that, with ongoing repetition, the point will eventually sink in — they'll see the behavior change they've always wanted. It rarely ever happens that way.

This is often the case with the concept of accountability. Most of us have an intuitive sense of what it means, but when you dig past theories, what does it look like in practice? Why does it matter?

Lack of accountability crushes productivity. You can put all the right systems, processes and KPIs in place, but if people aren't accountable for their assignments and objectives, none of this will matter. Things won't get done within their required timeframes. Other tasks might be completed on time but with sub-par results. In many cases, they won't get done at all.

How do you establish a culture of accountability at an organization where it is notably lacking? Here are a few accountability "starters" for leaders.

Related: 7 Ways to Promote a Company Culture of Accountability

Define and codify accountability

Clearly define accountability at the organizational level, identifying and codifying its associated behaviors. This begins by clearly establishing what it means within your organization.

This understanding can be solidified through regular training to equip employees with the skills to model and enforce these behaviors. Finally, all these steps must be tracked consistently across each department and team — one standard of accountability for the entire organization.

Measuring continuous improvement

Once defined, set goals for accountability that align with your organization's vision and values. These should then be mapped to specific policies and procedures, with comprehensive documentation that team members can reference to understand the exact steps they and their colleagues should take to demonstrate accountability in their respective roles.

You can then establish a system of monitoring, measurement and reporting to track accountability according to KPIs and to obtain feedback from employees that can be used to adapt policies based on changing needs.

Related: 5 Keys to Promoting Accountability in Your Business

Adopt an ownership mindset

A culture of accountability encourages team members to be transparent about their challenges and admit mistakes. To create such a culture, lead by example, consistently demonstrating this kind of behavior. Ensure your actions align with your words. When you consistently follow through on your commitments, you show that you hold yourself to the same standards you expect from your team members. When you make a mistake, own up to it, correct it and explain what you learned from the experience. As President Truman said, "The buck stops here."

Be conscientious about accountability

Consistent follow-up sends the message that you're fully invested in your team's progress and committed to providing the kind of support and guidance they need to succeed in achieving their objectives.

It also helps pinpoint and address obstacles early on, providing opportunities for constructive feedback. You can begin to bake accountability into your culture by scheduling regular check-ins, setting clear milestones and using these interactions to celebrate achievements, consider solutions to challenges and appropriately adjust objectives.

In the initial phases, when this is new, many employees may misunderstand this kind of involvement, perhaps even mischaracterizing it as micromanagement. As this approach is consistently applied, however, they'll soon begin to see that it helps them do their job better.

Rewards and consequences

Establish rewards for accountable behavior and consequences for unaccountable behavior. This is usually the hard part, as most people are conflict-averse. However, holding employees accountable is not something that can be neglected. In other words, a leader is accountable for holding others accountable. If fair and reasonable rewards and consequences are established in a transparent way and consistently applied across the organization, company culture will begin to embrace them.

Related: 6 Actions Even the Least Confrontational Managers Must Take to Hold Employees Accountable

Communicating accountability more effectively by using personality type

Finally, it's inevitable that, in creating a culture of accountability, you'll encounter significant resistance. While there's no exact formula for overcoming this, you'll be better equipped to help reluctant team members if you have an understanding of their personality type-related preferences for thought, learning and communication.

Here's a brief overview, based on the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI) model, of how different types might view and approach accountability:

Introversion (I) vs. Extraversion (E): Introverts (I) may prefer a more individual process that includes written documentation and one-on-one meetings. Those with Extraversion (E) preferences may appreciate a collaborative approach to accountability that includes verbal feedback and group input.

Sensing (S) vs. Intuition (N): Those with preferences for sensing (S) tend to focus on the practical details and may appreciate step-by-step processes. Those who prefer Intuition (N) may prefer accountability regimens that afford a higher degree of creativity and flexibility, emphasizing higher-level goals over minutiae.

Thinking (T) vs. Feeling (F): Those who prefer Thinking (T) will appreciate clear criteria that they can measure their performance against. For those who prefer Feeling (F), an approach that stresses the value of accountability in building positive relationships with colleagues is likely to resonate.

Judging (J) vs. Perceiving (P): Those who prefer Judging (J) may appreciate a higher degree of structure, along with well-defined procedures. By contrast, those who prefer Perceiving (P) tend to favor adaptability and will appreciate an approach that gives them a degree of spontaneity.

Of course, none of this is to say that accountability should be different for people with different personality types. There must be one standard for everyone. But, by understanding these variations, leaders can tailor their approach to communicating accountability, ensuring it resonates with and effectively motivates each personality type within their team.