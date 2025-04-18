Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sometimes, the workplace feels like an extroverted party. The constant buzz of office chatter, brainstorming sessions and endless meetings can exhaust introverts. Does this mean that we introverts are out of luck? Not exactly. We've got a few secret weapons up our sleeves. And you'd even be surprised to learn that we can be highly productive when using our introverted superpowers.

So, here are three productivity hacks to outsmart our extroverted colleagues and crush our goals.

Related: Make Faster, Smarter Decisions With This SWAT Commander's Strategy