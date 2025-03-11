Really, it's about which problem to solve first.

You're trying to solve a big problem. Nothing seems to work.

Hold up! Before you waste more time, you should consider a problem-solving framework called "the monkey and the pedestal." It comes out of X, the innovation factory where Alphabet, Google's parent company, takes its most ambitious bets, and it will save you a lot of time.

Here's how it works.