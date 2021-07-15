Rodolfo Delgado

Rodolfo Delgado

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Replay Listings

Rodolfo Delgado is bringing transparency to the real-estate industry. He created Replay Listings, the first listings platform in the U.S. focused on unedited video content.

http://www.replaylistings.com

Follow Rodolfo Delgado on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Book

Latest

Growth Strategies

This CEO Shares His Tips for Post-Pandemic Prosperity

With the right attitude and approach, even the most challenging circumstances can fuel future success.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like