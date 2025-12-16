How I Turned an Unexpected Career Break Into My Biggest Opportunity Yet

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It’s a strange feeling — waking up without a roadmap. No meetings. No emails piling up. No job title on your LinkedIn that feels “current.” Whether you’ve just been laid off, are taking a career break or simply don’t know what’s next, there’s a silent pressure that creeps in: I should be doing more. I should have a plan.

I’ve been there. More than once, actually.

As a Mexican immigrant who arrived in the U.S. with no professional network, no job and a student visa that came with an expiration date, I’ve navigated periods of uncertainty that felt both terrifying and — though I couldn’t see it at the time — deeply formative. Those pauses were not setbacks. They were hidden invitations to rethink, retool and realign.

If you’re heading into the holidays unsure of your next move, I want to reframe this moment for you. Free time, when used with intention, can be one of the most powerful accelerators of your career. Here’s how.

Stop chasing clarity — create it

When I graduated with my master’s degree, I didn’t have a job waiting for me. What I had was a handful of skills, a lot of ambition and no clear idea of how those things translated into a career. I thought I needed to “figure it out” before I took action.

But here’s what I learned: clarity rarely comes from thinking. It comes from doing.

If you’re feeling lost, start by lowering the pressure. Instead of trying to define your entire future, define your next experiment. Message someone in an industry you’re curious about. Take an online course in a subject that energizes you. Build a basic portfolio — even if no one sees it. Every action you take gives you a new data point about what feels right (and what doesn’t).

If you don’t know where to start, block 90 minutes twice a week as “exploration time.” Use it to take a class, start a project or talk to someone doing something you admire. You’re not wasting time — you’re testing hypotheses about your future. I often visit sites like Udemy, Codecademy and even YouTube to learn new skills or browse courses that can both expand my skill set and spark ideas for my next career move.

Use the downtime to stack weird skills

Some of the most valuable things I’ve ever learned had no obvious payoff at the time. Real estate tech. Video editing. Interior design. Back then, it seemed like I was all over the place. But when I eventually launched my company — a tech platform that uses unedited video tours to bring transparency to real estate — those “random” skills clicked into place like puzzle pieces.

We tend to underestimate the power of stacking skills that don’t seem directly related. But that’s where innovation often lives — at the intersection of unexpected knowledge.

My suggestion: choose one new skill to learn during your break or free time. Make it weird. Make it fun. Just make sure you’re curious about it. You’ll be amazed at how it pays off later in ways you can’t yet predict. Like my mother always says, the secret is to “always keep learning.”

Build something small — but real

When I had no job offers coming in, I stopped applying and started building. I designed a landing page for an idea I had. I created sample wireframes. I put together decks — not because anyone asked, but because it made the idea feel real. Those materials later helped me pitch what became my first tech startup.

Even if you don’t feel like an entrepreneur, there’s power in creating something tangible. It signals to yourself (and others) that you’re not waiting — you’re building. And that mindset shift matters. Pick a 30-day project with clear deliverables. Launch a one-page site. Start a newsletter. Create a case study. Even if no one sees it, you’ll know what you’re capable of — and that’s everything.

Reconnect without an agenda

Here’s a secret: most of my career breaks were bridged by conversations — not applications. In one of my lowest moments, I reached out to the real estate broker who helped me find my first NYC apartment. I told her about my background in tech and asked if she knew of anyone who could use support. That call changed my life. She hired me. We built an award-winning team. Years later, I launched my company based on what I learned while working with her, plus my existing skill set.

You don’t have to “network” in the traditional sense. Just reconnect. Share what you’re curious about. Ask what they’re working on. Stay top of mind, but do it with sincerity.

You want to know a big secret of mine? I actually leverage the holidays to reconnect with people in my industry.

Choose five people you haven’t spoken to in a while. Send each a short, honest message over the holidays. No pitch. Just a connection. Something like: “Happy Holidays! I’ve been exploring new directions and thought of you today. How are things on your end?”

Don’t mistake stillness for stagnation

This is the hardest part. When you’re used to hustle, having nothing to do can feel like failure. But in my experience, stillness is where the seeds of your next chapter get planted. You don’t need to move fast — you need to move aligned.

Some of the most meaningful work I’ve done started during quiet seasons. The insight I needed — the idea that later turned into my company — didn’t come when I was busy. It came when I had the space to reflect.

Take time this holiday season to unplug, walk, journal or just be. Ask yourself not, “What should I do next?” but rather, “What feels true to me now?” Free time can be unnerving, especially when it’s not by choice. But it’s also a rare opportunity to reset. Without the noise, without the pressure, without the performance.

You don’t need all the answers. You just need a willingness to start small, stay open and show up. Because clarity doesn’t come before action, it comes from it. And this moment — this strange, unstructured moment — might be the one that changes everything.