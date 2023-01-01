Alykhan Jetha

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of Marketcircle

Entrepreneur, bootstrapper, underdog. President & CEO, Marketcircle. 20+ years as a tech & software entrepreneur – and incredibly proud of what Marketcircle has achieved. But it started quite differently. Passionate about lean entrepreneurship & process-driven startup growth.

Latest

Science & Technology

4 Reasons Why Your Small Business Needs a CRM

One of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs is prioritizing tasks and projects — here are four reasons a CRM can help your business.

More Authors You Might Like