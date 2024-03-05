3 Ways I've Ensured Small Victories As A Business Owner While it is great to have big goals and dreams, the path to getting there is to start small

By Alykhan Jetha

Key Takeaways

  • Success is a journey of small steps. Celebrate them, even if it's with yourself - they matter.
  • I've learned that there is so much power in acknowledging the little wins along the way.
entrepreneur daily

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs and small business owners: when was the last time you formally acknowledged your progress on building your business?

If your response is "rarely" or "never," I understand. I've been there, too.

In the earliest days of my company, Marketcircle, my team and I were laser-focused on growth. Like many of us, I was programmed to believe that only big achievements (new product/service launches, big rounds of VC funding, mentions in a major media outlet) are worth the noise and celebrations.

In many ways, the entrepreneurial journey has become synonymous with "BHAG's" (Big Hairy Audacious Goals). Many of us channel the entirety of our focus on pushing harder towards achieving the biggest of outcomes. Of course, I believe in goal setting and purposeful growth. In my industry (software as a service/technology), "more" has long been an unofficial mantra.

Yet before long, the continuous grind and the hustle towards big achievements becomes draining, making it challenging to stay motivated, impacting our lives.

It may have taken me a while (two decades as a small business owner), but I've learned that there is so much power in acknowledging the little wins along the way. It's not just impactful from a positive psychology perspective; celebrating milestones can have a tangible, game-changing effect on your business.

Related: 5 Things Not to Do When You're Running a Small Business

1. Small goals for the win

While it is great to have big goals and dreams, the path to getting there is to start small.

I started to break down my goals into smaller, achievable tasks, which helped me manage my energy and stay happy along the way. For instance, instead of aiming to finish a programming project in one go, I used to break it down into a few lines of code daily, and when I finished those things, I celebrated internally.

Incremental goals are broken down into a series of repeatable, meaningful micro tasks that suddenly become more motivating. Procrastination is reduced as a large project's "daunting" element is reduced. Aside from becoming more realistic and manageable, an incrementalist approach allowed me more flexibility: if something went wrong, I could pivot and adjust in real time without feeling overwhelmed. I could identify bottlenecks earlier in a project rather than at the end, allowing me to address the issues quickly.

Having a victory every day and going to bed feeling accomplished is a powerful motivation to begin work the next day.

1. Battling burnout

75% of entrepreneurs experience occasional or frequent burnout. Entrepreneurial burnout can have dangerous compounding effects on all facets of our health and lives. Our bodies suffer, our executive functions shut down, and our relationships take a hit. The risk of burnout is real - and celebrating small victories can help.

During my early years as an entrepreneur, I was permanently in "nose-to-the-grindstone" mode, managing every aspect of the business and juggling numerous tasks, contexts, and responsibilities simultaneously. Switching "hats" or identities (leader, manager, salesperson, programmer) was a complex process that took a toll. I was singularly focused on achieving the more significant milestones. In the process, I was burning out.

It was initially uncomfortable, almost as if our minds need to be rewired to think about celebration and iterative progress. Yet, in time, I began to reflect on and celebrate progress over outcomes. The impact was noticeable on my health, my productivity, and the business' growth.

Celebration and acknowledgment positively impact our physiology, and this doesn't have to be expressed outwardly; you can keep this internal if you are so inclined. The reward circuitry in the brain gets activated. Chemicals responsible for feelings of excitement, gratitude and pride flood our brains, giving us motivation and optimism for the next achievement, no matter how small.

Related: Time Management Hacks That Very Successful People Practice Daily

2. Habits and consistency

It's no secret that habits are complex to break but even more challenging to form, yet once a habit is part of a daily routine, it has to stick power.

I'm a technologist, so I turned to digital tools to cement the habit of small wins into my life. None existed then, so I used my product, Daylite, an award-winning CRM, sales management, and project management tool for Mac. Daylite's task management feature helped me list tasks for each day and enjoy the experience of crossing them off the list when they were completed. I took a moment to acknowledge the win, with each act of "crossing off" signaling that I had made progress.

I also set short recurring meetings with myself at the end of each week - to review my progress from the week that was wrapping up. Having the reflection in my calendar as a tactical priority that went untouched by other meetings served as a forcing function to build the habit of acknowledging small growth.

Alternatively, you can use pen & paper and cross off items on your list. It feels great!

Journaling, 15 minutes of mindful reflection, a weekly call with a mentor to review progress - whatever practice you choose, make it consistent. Before long, it'll become a habit ingrained in your daily life, and the practice of celebration will become simply part of who you are as an entrepreneur. Personal and professional growth will come, and those around you will feel it.

Alykhan Jetha

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Founder of Marketcircle

Entrepreneur, bootstrapper, underdog. President & CEO, Marketcircle. 20+ years as a tech & software entrepreneur – and incredibly proud of what Marketcircle has achieved. But it started quite differently. Passionate about lean entrepreneurship & process-driven startup growth.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Leadership Small Business Growth Success Strategies Winning Strategies Small Businesses America's Favorite Mom & Pop Shops Mom and Pops Victories

Most Popular

See all
Business News

He 'Accidentally Discovered' a Semi-Passive Side Hustle in College — Now He's on Track to Make More Than $500,000 This Year

When a lack of funding put a stop to Zach Downey's pizza vending machines, he stumbled upon another lucrative idea.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

15 Weird and Wonderful Side Hustles You Never Knew Existed

Turns out there are all kinds of wacky ways to make extra cash. We found 15 people bringing in thousands of dollars on unexpected ventures, and they're happy to share the wealth.

By Amanda Breen and Frances Dodds
Science & Technology

How to Find a Flow State When Your Life Is Filled With Digital Distractions

A prescription for quieting distractions and finding your flow from the new book "The Wolf Is At The Door."

By Ben Angel
Leadership

3 Ways to Give New Employees a Great First Day That Makes Them Excited to Be Part of Your Team

As a manager, you don't want to just hire good people. You want them to stay.

By Scott Greenberg
Making a Change

Save an Extra 20% on a Lifetime of Babbel Language Learning Through March 10

Get this subscription and begin expanding your communication reach.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Here's How Much Amazon's Typical Customer Makes, Plus How Much They Spend on the Platform Per Year

A retail snapshot from data company Numerator paints a picture of who shops at Amazon and where they usually spend their money.

By Sherin Shibu