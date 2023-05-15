Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the realm of leadership, there is an abundance of literature out there that tells us to set clear goals, to master time better and to value productivity. What's less talked about, though, is the power of small wins in building up rich inner work lives for employees.

According to researchers Teresa M. Amabile and Steven J. Kramer, and detailed in this 2011 article in Harvard Business Review, doing great work often involves a rollercoaster of emotions, through both progress and setbacks. In their analysis, they discovered what's referred to as the "progress principle," and co-authored a book exploring it: The Progress Principle: Using Small Wins to Ignite Joy, Engagement, and Creativity at Work (Harvard Business Review Press, 2011).

"Of all the things that can boost emotions, motivation, and perceptions during a workday, the single most important is making progress in meaningful work," the authors write. "Whether solv[ing] a major scientific mystery or simply produce a high-quality product or service… even a small win can make all the difference in how [employees] feel and perform."