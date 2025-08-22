Risking everything to build a company, this entrepreneur reveals unexpected truths about what it truly takes to achieve lasting success.

When I first moved to the United States, my goal was simple: survive. I had no connections, little understanding of the system, and a burning desire to build something meaningful. At 33, I shared my journey here — how I used grit, education and a bit of luck to launch a real estate tech startup built on transparency.

Four years later, I'm still standing — but I've changed. So has my definition of success.

Today, I'm the founder and CEO of a growing real estate tech company based in New York City. But how I run my business — and how I live — looks completely different from when I started. I've learned that building something sustainable takes more than hustle. It requires alignment, clarity, and the courage to evolve.

These are the five lessons I wish I'd known sooner. They now form the foundation of how I lead and advise others.

1. Stop chasing the finish line

Early on, I thought success meant scaling fast, raising capital and staying in the spotlight. But sprinting toward a vague goal is a recipe for burnout.

Now, I prioritize rhythm over speed. My weeks are structured around deep work, reflection and meaningful conversations. Sustainable growth isn't linear — it's iterative. Whether you're building a business or navigating a career shift, ask yourself: What version of success feels good to live, not just good to post?

Start your week with a "clarity session." List your top three priorities — both for your business and your wellbeing. If your calendar doesn't reflect those, you're running someone else's race.

2. Your business should serve your life — not the other way around

For a while, my business ran me. Every client issue, notification and small win or loss dictated my emotions. I was reactive, and my personal life paid the price.

Now, I see my company as a vehicle for the life I want to lead. I've built systems that support autonomy, hired people who don't need micromanaging and created workflows that don't require 24/7 attention.

Design your business — or your career — backwards. Start by defining the lifestyle you want, then build your work structure around it. This mindset shift made me a more present human and a better leader.

3. Real estate is still one of the best paths to wealth — if you play the long game

My company helps people make honest, informed real estate decisions. I've watched many chase trends or try to time the market. But real estate rewards patience and perspective.

Some of my best investments didn't look exciting on paper — but they had strong fundamentals. Over time, they became strategic assets, both financially and personally.

Avoid the hype. Focus on long-term value. Sometimes, doing nothing is the smartest move you can make.

4. You don't need to be the loudest person in the room

In my early years, I believed visibility equaled success. I over-indexed on appearances — networking events, interviews, panels.

But the most impactful moves in my career came from quiet, focused work behind the scenes. Today, I choose depth over noise. I nurture a few meaningful relationships and let results speak for themselves.

Build your "trust circle." Choose five people you admire and invest in those connections. You don't need a big network. You need a strong one.

The biggest myth I believed was that success meant arriving. But success is constant movement. It's reinvention. Pivoting without losing your center.

I've evolved from immigrant to employee, tech lead to CEO, and now founder to educator. I mentor entrepreneurs, speak at universities and write — not just to share what I've learned, but to keep growing myself. Each quarter, ask: What version of me am I outgrowing? Let the answer shape your next chapter.

Looking back, my path hasn't been straight — and I wouldn't change a thing. Fulfillment doesn't come from proving yourself. It comes from building in alignment with who you're becoming. Whether you're just starting or starting over, know this: you don't need to build the biggest company or be the loudest voice to make a lasting impact. You just need to build with intention.

And most importantly — keep going.