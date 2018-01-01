Jonathan Herrick

Jonathan Herrick is co-founder, chief sales officer, chief marketing officer, and chief high-fiver of Hatchbuck, an all-in-one sales and marketing platform based in St. Louis. His extensive experience in digital marketing and sales strategies has been a driving factor in growing Hatchbuck’s sales by over 2,000 percent. A purpose-driven leader in all aspects, Jonathan has a passion for cultivating his team’s culture, spending time with his family and working to make a difference in the St. Louis community.

Want Your Own Chatbot? Don't Move Forward Without Taking These 3 Steps
The buzz died down, but chatbots are still an amazing tool.
4 Pitfalls to Avoid When Choosing Tech for Your Business
When you're chasing new tech for your business, consider these four tips to finding the right technology to propel your business forward.
4 CRM Hacks Every Entrepreneur Should Be Using
These hacks will help any entrepreneur improve customer service.
This Marketing Strategy Is a Game Changer for Resource-Strapped Startups
Tech-powered ABM is the future of marketing. Is your startup prepared for the transition?
Getting Personal: 3 Steps to Personalizing Your Automated Email Campaigns
You'll win more business with personalized automated email campaigns -- here's how to do it.
Managing Relationships on the Run: 4 Reasons to Adopt a Mobile CRM
Your competition for new business isn't likely to fade in 2018. Empowering your sales team members with a mobile CRM will give them what they need to keep your business growing and thriving.
5 Quotes to Help You Maintain Entrepreneurial Persistence
Five successful entrepreneurs share the quotes that helped them persevere and work toward entrepreneurial success.
7 Must-Read Books From Entrepreneurs in the Trenches
The right books can help you grow both as a person and an entrepreneur. Here's a few book recommendations from seasoned entrepreneurs.
Put Data Front and Center to Guide Your Rebranding
Ace your rebranding efforts by incorporating data about customers, competitors and yourself.
4 Ways You're Misusing Your CRM Data
Using your CRM data the right way can help boost revenue and deepen customer relationships. Here are four mistakes to avoid when it comes to utilizing that data.
What to Do When Your Ideal Customer Isn't Who You Expected
Most businesses choose their target customer based on self-perception of their brand, and then the marketing team goes after them. Your own perception of your brand, however, doesn't always reflect what's actually happening in the marketplace.
