This is a subscriber-only article.

Save 33% on Entrepreneur+ during our New Year’s Sale
Use Code NEWYEAR33 at checkout.

Subscribe Now

Already have an account?

Sign in
Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

How to Cultivate a Growth Mindset and Turn Challenges into Opportunities Your next business challenge could just be a huge opportunity in disguise.

By Jonathan Herrick

Key Takeaways

  • The foundation of a growth mindset
  • The characteristics of a growth mindset
  • How to develop and cultivate a growth mindset

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Unlike a static view of capability, a growth mindset flourishes when faced with challenges, viewing failure not as a sign of a lack of intelligence but as an encouraging platform for development and expanding current skills. At its core, a growth mindset is about the belief that one's fundamental qualities are things that can be cultivated through effort, strategies and help from others.

Still, it isn't uncommon for a lot of us to strive for success and avoid failure at all costs. We see it as a way of maintaining a sense of being smart or skilled. When we adopt a fixed mindset, challenges are avoided, effort is seen as fruitless, and persistence in the face of obstacles is minimal.

For entrepreneurs, adopting a growth mindset is not just beneficial but essential. The entrepreneurial journey is replete with challenges, uncertainties and setbacks. A growth mindset empowers entrepreneurs to embrace these challenges, learn from failures and persistently innovate and adapt. It transforms the way entrepreneurs approach their business — seeing opportunities where others see obstacles and continually evolving to meet the ever-changing demands of the market.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Entrepreneurs Business Growth Growth Personal Growth Career Growth growth mindset Premium

Most Popular

See all
Business News

She Just Became the First $100 Billion Woman in the World — But She Still Lags Behind the Richest Men

L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers hits a stunning milestone.

By Jonathan Small
Living

Become a Plant Expert with This AI-Powered App, Now $14.97 for Life

Spruce up your space with help from this AI-powered plant app.

By Entrepreneur Store
Travel

Save on Business Travel with OneAir Elite — Now Just $80 for Life

OneAir Elite makes business travel affordable, and right now it's heavily discounted.

By Entrepreneur Store
Buying / Investing in Business

These AI-Powered Real-Estate Tools are Only $40 Through January 1

Start making more informed investing decisions.

By Entrepreneur Store
Living

This One Japanese Word Changed the Way I Approached My New Year's Resolutions — Here's How It Can Help You, Too.

Set yourself up for a successful new year by learning how to combine passion, talent, money and giving back.

By Simin Cai, Ph.D.
Science & Technology

The Top 4 Most Bankable AI Skills You Need to Succeed in 2024

If you don't foster these four skills, you and your business will be replaced by AI in 2024.

By Ben Angel