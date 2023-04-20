For Subscribers

9 Things Extroverted Leaders Need to Know About Working With Introverts

If you are an extroverted leader, some situations or challenges might arise when leading an introverted team. Here's what you can do.

learn more about John Rampton

By John Rampton

Siriwat Nakha/EyeEm | Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • How to plan meetings to get the most out of introverted thinkers
  • This is why you feel like you are not getting enough feedback from your team, and how to fix it
  • How to incorporate downtime in the office to make sure everyone is charged and fueled for the day

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're naturally an extrovert, working with introverts can be challenging. After all, an extrovert gains energy by being around people. For introverts, it can be exhausting — especially at work.

As an introvert, it can be difficult to handle people's different personalities at work, many of whom are extroverts.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

For just $5 a month, you get unlimited access to all of Entrepreneur.com, including our premium content. You’ll find:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Leadership Public Speaking Introverts Collaborating Premium

Editor's Pick

Jeans Made Out of...What? One Company Dared to Go Where None Had Before — and Even Levi's Is On Board.
The Best Advice I've Ever Received — 5 Keys to Entrepreneurial Success
How Maserati Recharged Its Brand
Ex-Employees Admit to Getting Revenge on Their Former Companies — Here's How
How to Spot the Next 500-Unit Franchise
The Future of Hybrid Work? A New Poll Confirms What We Knew All Along.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Nursing School Operators in Florida Face 20 Years in Prison For Selling Thousands of Fake Diplomas To Students

Prosecutors on the case say it was a multimillion-dollar scheme enacted by a network of over two dozen nursing school professionals.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

By Emily Rella

Employee Experience & Recruiting

Essential Questions to Ask at the End of an Interview

Preparing for an interview and looking for the best questions to pose to your interviewer? Read on to learn exactly what to ask.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Marketing

8 Expert Tips for Optimizing Your Professional Instagram Profile

Instagram has the potential to boost your income and help you develop your business and personal brand, regardless of what you're selling. As an entrepreneur, it's important to be aware of eight trendy tips to improve your Instagram game.

By Aleksandra Sasha Tikhomirova

Social Media

How Entrepreneurs Can Build Their Personal Brand on LinkedIn

Business branding and personal branding on now one in the same, and there's no better platform for leveraging this synergy than LinkedIn

By Jenny Karn