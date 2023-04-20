If you are an extroverted leader, some situations or challenges might arise when leading an introverted team. Here's what you can do.

If you're naturally an extrovert, working with introverts can be challenging. After all, an extrovert gains energy by being around people. For introverts, it can be exhausting — especially at work.

As an introvert, it can be difficult to handle people's different personalities at work, many of whom are extroverts.