9 Things Extroverted Leaders Need to Know About Working With Introverts
If you are an extroverted leader, some situations or challenges might arise when leading an introverted team. Here's what you can do.
Key Takeaways
- How to plan meetings to get the most out of introverted thinkers
- This is why you feel like you are not getting enough feedback from your team, and how to fix it
- How to incorporate downtime in the office to make sure everyone is charged and fueled for the day
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
If you're naturally an extrovert, working with introverts can be challenging. After all, an extrovert gains energy by being around people. For introverts, it can be exhausting — especially at work.
As an introvert, it can be difficult to handle people's different personalities at work, many of whom are extroverts.
