When Brad Charron took over plant-based protein brand ALOHA in 2017, the company wasn’t just struggling—it was in a full-blown crisis. Revenue was scattered across nine or 10 product categories, the core product wasn’t good enough, and the business was roughly $60 million in the red. Employees weren’t true owners in the company’s future, and the brand itself had lost its connection to the very idea it was built on.



Today, ALOHA is one of the top-selling brands in its category—and highly profitable. So, what changed?

Join us for a free webinar, 5 Leadership Strategies from Someone Who Rescued His Business from the Brink of Collapse, presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur. Charron will share the real, behind-the-scenes story of how he led a dramatic turnaround—and the specific leadership principles any founder, operator, or “re-founder” can apply when their back is against the wall.

Joined by moderator Dr. Jill Schiefelbein, business communication expert and AI strategist, they will unpack the leadership playbook behind ALOHA’s turnaround, including how to:

Balance urgency and patience when your business is on the brink.

Lead as a “re-founder” by combining founder-level passion with operator-level discipline.

Refocus on product quality and positioning instead of chasing lifestyle hype.

Build an ownership culture where employees, leaders, and investors truly win together.

Use data and profitability discipline to time your retail and channel expansion for long-term success.

If you’re leading a company through turbulence—or you simply want to avoid ever reaching the brink—this is one session you won’t want to miss.

The 5 Leadership Strategies from Someone Who Rescued His Business from the Brink of Collapse webinar will take place live on Thursday January 29 at 12 p.m. ET | 9 a.m. PT.