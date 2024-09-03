Here's how the transformative power of saying "thank you" emphasizes genuine gratitude, strengthens relationships, fosters positivity and enriches lives.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Can I tell you a secret?

I have a tool that has helped me make deeper connections and create meaningful relationships throughout my life. We might have been given this tool as children, but it often gets lost in adulthood. The least it can do is result in a positive interaction, and at its best, it can build bridges.

Did I mention that it's free and anyone can use it? Any guesses?

Here's another hint: It's one of the most important phrases we can use in our everyday vocabulary. It's simple yet so powerful.

Are you ready to hear what my favorite tool is? Thank you.

That's right. Thank you. Two simple words.

Thank you!

It's not a complicated formula. It often gets left out during our busy and chaotic lives. I am guilty of getting caught up in the whirlwind of calls, texts, emails and meetings I have every day. In a world where so many things are pulling us in so many different directions, I try to remind myself that life is all about the people we meet along the way, and all we can do is do our best to make life a little bit easier for everyone.

Expressing gratitude in the form of a "thank you" does just that.

Related: How a Simple 'Thank You' Can Make a Huge Impact in Business

Being from Texas, I was always taught to say "yes ma'am," "no sir," "please," and, you guessed it, "thank you." I definitely didn't fully understand the importance of saying it when I was a kid, but I definitely learned to say it after someone gave me an extra scoop of ice cream! I knew it was a polite phrase, but as I matured, I realized that saying thank you is much more powerful if you say it with genuine gratitude.

Over my career, I feel like I have truly learned the importance of gratitude and respect in the workplace.

We sometimes throw a pity party (some of us might even bring balloons and cake) when we feel underappreciated. We can expect others to know that. But guess what? Humans can't read minds just yet. If we expect something, we also have to look inward and realize that we might not be giving out recognition or praise to others.

Think to yourself — how do you feel when someone says thank you? How do you feel when they don't? I'm going out on a limb and saying you feel better when you feel gratitude and appreciation. In fact, I know you do because psychology (psychology major at SMU here) says you do.

Saying thank you builds strong relationships.

It encourages a positive environment.

It increases motivation.

It improves self-esteem.

It creates a sense of fulfillment.

You get the picture. The list could go on for as many words as I can type. It's simple — people want to feel appreciated — we all do!

You're reading this article? Thank you. No, really, thank you.

Related: Handwritten Thank You Notes Matter More Than Ever. Here's Why.

Let's dive deeper.

Saying thank you isn't just about politeness; it's about connection. It's about acknowledging the humanity in each person we encounter. It's about building bridges in a world that feels divided.

Gratitude is a universal language that everyone understands. It speaks volumes. So, let's turn up the volume.

My dad (my hero) once told me, "Rogers, never underestimate the power of genuine gratitude." And boy, he was right. This mantra has been my guiding star in my journey in real estate, finance and life. I've seen deals close not because of the numbers but because of the relationships built on mutual respect and appreciation. I've witnessed team members go the extra mile, not for the paycheck, but because they felt valued and acknowledged.

Related: Why Gratitude Makes Leaders More Effective

Thank yourself

Here's the kicker —it's not just about saying thank you to others. That's right. Every once in a while, you're allowed to thank yourself for your efforts, resilience and persistence. This is a new concept to me.

I'm writing this as someone new to this idea. It's definitely a work in progress for me. But to show you how committed I am, I am writing these thoughts down and sharing them with you. Did I just give myself a pat on the back? Maybe.

Once I became a girl dad (the best dad), it put so much into perspective. If we want our future leaders to believe in themselves and take time to stop and smell the roses, maybe we could, too?

I know. It's weird to think about, and I'm still unsure how I feel about it. But maybe it looks like, "Thank you for pushing through that tough day" or "Thank you for staying true to your values." That mindset is transformative.

So, what's the takeaway here? If I haven't hammered it home enough, make gratitude your daily jam. It doesn't cost a thing but pays dividends in ways you can't even begin to quantify. Live your life with sincerity, whether you're thanking a barista for your morning coffee, a colleague for their support, or yourself for showing up.

Let's start a gratitude revolution. Let's make thank yous as familiar as hello and goodbye. Let's spread kindness and watch the world improve, one thank you at a time.

Thank you for reading. Thank you for being you. And thank you for making a difference.

Stay grateful, my friends.

Thank you.